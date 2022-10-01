ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation

R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday. “The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery

A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K moves to Redmond High School

For those battling breast cancer, emotional support can be just as important as physical support. That’s what the 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K aimed to provide on Sunday. The run and walk hosted by St. Charles Hospital cancer services began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies. “It’s been...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Humane Society Holiday Boutique opens in Bend

It’s Christmas in September. A holiday boutique opened Friday at the Humane Society Of Central Oregon Thrift Store. There will be new and gently-used holiday decor, Christmas trees, gifts and more. All sales and donations help fund the Humane Society and its programs. “This is our 10th year of...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2 Bend men left with gunshot wounds after dispute; both in stable condition

Two men were left with non-fatal gunshot wounds after a dispute late Saturday evening, police say. Bend Police responded to the call at around 10:45 p.m. regarding gunshot wounds at a home in the 1900 block of NE Otelah Place, according to Communications Manager Sheila Miller. Officers found a 27-year-old...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Hiker goes off course promoting rescue on South Sister

A hiker descending South Sister on Friday afternoon lost the trail and became disoriented prompting an air and ground rescue. According to Deputy Donny Patterson, Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hiking alone with her dog when she inadvertently left the climbers trial.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kpic

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals

The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pros and cons of Measure 114 gun-safety proposal focus of debate on NewsChannel 21

The pros, cons and details of Measure 114, the gun safety and regulation proposal on Oregon’s Nov. 8 ballot, were debated for an hour Thursday evening on NewsChannel 21, with a proponent saying it will save lives and a foe disputing any impact but a burden on police and law-abiding citizens. The post Pros and cons of Measure 114 gun-safety proposal focus of debate on NewsChannel 21 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

