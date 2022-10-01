ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

visitlodi.com

Lodi Comic Con at the Grape Festival Fair Grounds

Lodi Comic Con, presented by Utility Telecom, returns for its eighth event at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in Lodi, CA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The one-day pop culture convention will run from 11am-5pm. Ticket prices for the one-day event are $10 at the gate and $6 via pre-sale...
LODI, CA
Modesto, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 mil housing investment

SAN JOAQUIN - A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday.Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds to invest in multiple initiatives that will create shelters and permanent housing units for unhoused populations in Stockton, Tracy and Modesto. One of HPSJ's 13 investments includes sending $5.5 million to build up to150 modular units near a Stockton homeless shelter.   The one-room, private units would be potentially placed...
STOCKTON, CA
#Dutch Hollow Farms
sonomasun.com

Behind closed doors…

Chapter 41: 1947 • Larry’s diary (age 13) — Sep 15First day of high school was today. Sep 22 My father finished buying Tibbit’s and will take over in October. Sep 23 A big article was in tonights Democrat and Daily about Dad buying Tibbits. Sep...
SONORA, CA
960 The Ref

Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
STOCKTON, CA
ModestoView

PerformingView – High School Plays are Back!

This will be quite a month! We have great live performances, amazing stage productions and the drama departments are back in gear at our local high schools. We start off with the Gallo Rep performance of To Kill a Mockingbird, with an excellent local cast and the final performance of long time director Jim Johnston. This is a excellently cast performance that will make you realize how fragile the concept of equality and fairness is. Oct 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 Tix at www.galloarts.org.
MODESTO, CA
KGET

Fresno woman convicted of husband’s 1994 murder dies of natural causes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison. Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical […]
FRESNO, CA
WGAU

Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to 5 murders

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after shooting at patrol car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

