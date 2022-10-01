Read full article on original website
'I think it's a great honor': Modesto corn maze depicts face of Laci Peterson
MODESTO, Calif. — John Bos usually asks his Facebook friends what kind of corn maze should he have each year for his Dutch Hollow Farms property but this year, he came up with his own idea: To honor Laci Peterson and her unborn child Connor. "In a good way...
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
Series of 5 killings in Stockton keeps neighborhoods on edge
Stockton Police believe a series of five killings in recent months share patterns with each other. They continue to investigate.
Lodi Comic Con at the Grape Festival Fair Grounds
Lodi Comic Con, presented by Utility Telecom, returns for its eighth event at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in Lodi, CA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The one-day pop culture convention will run from 11am-5pm. Ticket prices for the one-day event are $10 at the gate and $6 via pre-sale...
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
'She needs a break and deserves it': Customers fundraise to give Stockton restaurant owner a vacation
STOCKTON, Calif. — As downtown Stockton worker Steve Dial walks from his office to his favorite restaurant, Irma’s Place, he doesn’t know which dish to order yet, but he already knows to expect the warm hospitality of the restaurant’s owner, Irma Gutierrez. “It's nice first thing...
Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 mil housing investment
SAN JOAQUIN - A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday.Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds to invest in multiple initiatives that will create shelters and permanent housing units for unhoused populations in Stockton, Tracy and Modesto. One of HPSJ's 13 investments includes sending $5.5 million to build up to150 modular units near a Stockton homeless shelter. The one-room, private units would be potentially placed...
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
Behind closed doors…
Chapter 41: 1947 • Larry’s diary (age 13) — Sep 15First day of high school was today. Sep 22 My father finished buying Tibbit’s and will take over in October. Sep 23 A big article was in tonights Democrat and Daily about Dad buying Tibbits. Sep...
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
PerformingView – High School Plays are Back!
This will be quite a month! We have great live performances, amazing stage productions and the drama departments are back in gear at our local high schools. We start off with the Gallo Rep performance of To Kill a Mockingbird, with an excellent local cast and the final performance of long time director Jim Johnston. This is a excellently cast performance that will make you realize how fragile the concept of equality and fairness is. Oct 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 Tix at www.galloarts.org.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Stanislaus County, sheriff says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One man is in custody after seriously injuring an older man south of Modesto on Sunday, authorities said. The assault with a deadly weapon happened in a trailer around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCRA 3.
Fresno woman convicted of husband’s 1994 murder dies of natural causes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison. Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical […]
Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to 5 murders
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said.
Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide
MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
Nearly 30lbs. Of Magic Mushrooms Found During Stop In Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Nearly 30 lbs. of magic (mushrooms) still wasn’t enough to divert K-9 Shei. CHP-Merced conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord due to a violation. There the officer noticed several indicators of criminal activity. K9 Shei was called in to sniff the...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
