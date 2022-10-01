Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness
Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project
Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
Bedford Day ~ In Person ~ Saturday, September 17
More than 150 clubs, organizations, and businesses – close to a record – have reserved spaces for the Bedford Day street fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the center campus all around Town Hall and Town Center. And coincidentally, about 20 spaces...
Fire Station Project Consultant Has “Passion for Preservation”
The historical consultant engaged to evaluate the significance of a building on the proposed fire station site heads a firm that provides clients with “alternative options for their most valued asset.”. Ryan D. Hayward is president of The Preservation Collaborative. According to the biography on the firm’s website, “His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Public Works to host Fall Recycling Events – October 1st and 15th, 2022
~ Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Department of Public Works will once again host the semi-annual collection of hard to recycle materials. This year’s events feature paper shredding, styrofoam recycling and new this year, latex paint collection (Oct 1) as well as electronic recycling, tires, propane tanks and fire extinguishers (Oct 15).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Supporters Love Trees
We like trees AND fewer car trips. Supporters of the Minuteman Extension are proud to also be tree lovers. We care deeply about the impact climate change is having on our community and our planet and are dedicated to taking active measures to mitigate the worst of the effects. Town meeting voters deserve clear facts to make an informed decision. Key points for informed voters to consider include:
Committees Debate Merits of Bikeway Extension – on the Trail
A site visit to a segment of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension Friday, hosted by the Arbor Resources Committee (BARC), transmuted into a wide-ranging discussion on the merits of the project. Five BARC members were joined by Select Board Chair Emily Mitchell and single members of the Conservation Commission and...
Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym
Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Keeping the Reformatory Branch Trail Undeveloped
As a near life-long Bedford resident, a mother of three young children, an animal- lover, and a cyclist, I’m writing to share my perspective on the Reformatory Branch Trail, and the proposed “improvements” (i.e. paving, widening, developing). My family and I use the trail regularly, primarily for...
DPW Bulky Item Collection Pause – Begins Nov 7th
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. During the month of November, the curbside collection of regular burnable bulky items by Republic Services will be paused to facilitate the collection of curbside yard waste. Our goal is to improve the overall resident experience and timeliness of the seasonal yard waste collection.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0