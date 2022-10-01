Read full article on original website
Why Lee Corso Isn't On "College GameDay" This Morning
ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso isn't on "College GameDay" this morning. The longtime, beloved college football analyst is reportedly under the weather. Corso, a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for more than two decades, will not be a part of the show on Saturday morning at Clemson. "Lee...
Howard, Corso not sold on Clemson
Two of College GameDay's hosts are not sure that Clemson is the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. Desmond Howard went into detail about how improved Florida State is and then threw this out to (...)
ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. NC State
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for tonight's game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley (7:30 p.m., ABC). Desmond Howard (...)
ESPN host: 'Clemson is going to be a problem'
Clemson got some love from ESPN's College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game (...)
What They Are Saying: Clemson continues dominance of NC State
Saturday night was electric in the real Death Valley as the Tigers played their best game of the season taking down NC State 30-20. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on (...)
Fans wish Lee Corso well after latest College Gameday news
College Gameday personality Lee Corso was forced to miss the show’s latest stop in Clemson, South Carolina due to an illness, per ESPN. Corso, despite being 87 years old, is the main reason college football fans tune in every Saturday morning. It is his personality, and eventually his headgear pick, that drives us wild in the Fall.
Bryan Bresee will not play in Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State
Clemson will be missing a key piece of their defensive line for the team’s College GameDay matchup as a Clemson spokesperson announced that starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will be out. According to the Clemson spokesperson, it was a non-football medical issue that required blood work and hospital observation this week. It sounds like it will not be a long-term issue for Bresee, as the spokesperson added that the family had received good news on the tests Bresee received late this week. Bresee has started three games for the Tigers this season, missing the Louisiana Tech game after the passing of his sister Ella. List Our score predictions for Clemson vs. NC State
Herbstreit on if Clemson belongs among the country's elite teams
Kirk Herbstreit came away impressed by Clemson’s performance during its 30-20 win over NC State in Saturday night’s top-10 showdown at Death Valley. Coming off a 51-45, double-overtime victory at Wake (...)
Clemson handles NC State for top-10 win
At long last, it was Clemson's defense that picked up its offense. The defense rose to the occasion as Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) handled N.C. State for a 30-20 win in a top-10 matchup Saturday night at Memorial (...)
Look: College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
The college football world continues to think of Lee Corso, who was not on "College GameDay" this morning due to illness, but he's reportedly feeling much better. Saturday morning, news broke that Corso would not appear on "College GameDay" as he was feeling under the weather. Corso, 87, has been a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for decades.
Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 8 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home...
College GameDay's guest picker revealed
The guest picker for this week's broadcast of College GameDay has been revealed. With college football's premier traveling pregame show making its first trip back to Clemson since 2020, many wondered who (...)
Local OL target, mother enjoy Clemson gameday visit
Among the many top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s top-10 win over NC State on Saturday night was this priority local offensive line target. Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star Blake Franks took an (...)
Live Gameday Updates: WF 21, FSU 7 - Half
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Offers Promising Update on College GameDay’s Lee Corso
Great news, College GameDay fans, we’ve received a positive update on analyst Lee Corso. Saturday afternoon, ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler — the pre-game show’s previous host — gave the update via Twitter. Corso missed College Gameday’s trip to South Carolina for a top-10 showdown between...
Clemson Football: Three takeaways from home win against NC State
Clemson Football wins a physical game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, the NC State Wolfpack upset the Clemson Tigers, effectively ending their reign as ACC champions. That loss had to be on the mind of Dabo Swinney and his team. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary was expected to have a big season, leading NC State to a possible conference title.
Highlights from Clemson's win over NC State
Clemson left no doubt Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers dominated NC State in the second half to take control of the Atlantic Division. Check out the highlights of the win from Clemson Football. (...)
College football rankings: Ohio State moves to No. 1 in Kirk Herbstreit's top six
Kirk Herbstreit made major changes to his top-six rankings Sunday, following another show-me weekend across college football that involved several perceived national title contenders. Clemson was a big winner in Week 5 after a dominant win over previously 10th-ranked NC State in the Wolfpack's first game in program history pitting top-10 teams.
