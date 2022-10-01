ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

Why Lee Corso Isn't On "College GameDay" This Morning

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso isn't on "College GameDay" this morning. The longtime, beloved college football analyst is reportedly under the weather. Corso, a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for more than two decades, will not be a part of the show on Saturday morning at Clemson. "Lee...
FanSided

Fans wish Lee Corso well after latest College Gameday news

College Gameday personality Lee Corso was forced to miss the show’s latest stop in Clemson, South Carolina due to an illness, per ESPN. Corso, despite being 87 years old, is the main reason college football fans tune in every Saturday morning. It is his personality, and eventually his headgear pick, that drives us wild in the Fall.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryan Bresee will not play in Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State

Clemson will be missing a key piece of their defensive line for the team’s College GameDay matchup as a Clemson spokesperson announced that starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will be out. According to the Clemson spokesperson, it was a non-football medical issue that required blood work and hospital observation this week. It sounds like it will not be a long-term issue for Bresee, as the spokesperson added that the family had received good news on the tests Bresee received late this week. Bresee has started three games for the Tigers this season, missing the Louisiana Tech game after the passing of his sister Ella. List Our score predictions for Clemson vs. NC State  
Kirk Herbstreit
Rece Davis
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

The college football world continues to think of Lee Corso, who was not on "College GameDay" this morning due to illness, but he's reportedly feeling much better. Saturday morning, news broke that Corso would not appear on "College GameDay" as he was feeling under the weather. Corso, 87, has been a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for decades.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 8 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home...
247Sports

Live Gameday Updates: WF 21, FSU 7 - Half

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
FanSided

Clemson Football: Three takeaways from home win against NC State

Clemson Football wins a physical game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, the NC State Wolfpack upset the Clemson Tigers, effectively ending their reign as ACC champions. That loss had to be on the mind of Dabo Swinney and his team. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary was expected to have a big season, leading NC State to a possible conference title.
Football

