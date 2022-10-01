Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Waynesboro vs. Buffalo Gap
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District rivals Waynesboro and Buffalo Gap clashed in week six.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – James River at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders defeated the James River Knights 19-0. As part of Glenvar’s homecoming activities…Highlander football players and cheerleaders got a chance to give back Thursday as they visited the Joseph C. Thomas center on Richfield Living’s Salem campus for a pep rally, dancing, and games to spread the team spirit.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU
Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker
Baker-Booker announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Saturday night
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Duke Blue Devils are 0-7 against the Virginia Cavaliers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Duke and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season
The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
UVA discusses its coal usage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite its own calls for clean energy, the University of Virginia is continuing to burn coal for its main heat plant. UVA says it purchases gas from Charlottesville, and that city code requires it to have backup fuel that can switch within one hour’s notice.
NBC 29 News
UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations. The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.
NBC 29 News
UVA students involved in Tech Talen Retention Initiative
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards. One of the projects receiving funding, the Tech Talent Retention Initiative, is already underway. TTRI involves the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, and is in concert with various partners in...
WHSV
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
NBC 29 News
Belmont Park playground to close Oct. 4 for full replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing a playground so that it can make changes. The city recently announced the 5-12 year old playground at Belmont Park, near the Spray Park, will be closed from October 4 through Oct. 18. Charlottesville says the theme for...
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
NBC 29 News
Staunton High School gets its first ever parent-teacher association
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School has a Parent Teacher Student Association for the first time ever. It will work directly with the school’s administration while the students are able to collect volunteer hours during association events. The group got off the ground with the help of Sami...
NBC 29 News
Foxfield Races’ Fall Family Fun Day raises $50K for Habitat for Humanity
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An annual event is helping to support local businesses in and around Albemarle County. Foxfield hosted its 45th Fall Family Fun Day Sunday, October 2. It partnered with and donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. The weather couldn’t keep people away. “Many...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
Comments / 0