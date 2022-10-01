Heat will continue to bake Riverside County this week with some areas close to triple-digit temperatures and others in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be the coolest day in the county with temperatures ranging from 80 degrees in Temecula to 97 degrees in Coachella. Downtown Riverside will enjoy 85-degree weather before hitting the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, forecasters said.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO