OC COVID-19 Positivity Rates Declining, Hospitalizations Building
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals has ticked upward to 163 with 18 of those patients being treated in intensive care units, according to the latest state data. The Orange County Health Care Agency, which provides updated coronavirus data on Thursdays, has noted that the county’s COVID-19...
Average LA County Gas Price Rises to Record High
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday and 15.3 cents...
Triple-Digit Temperatures Still Expected in Some Parts of Riverside County
Heat will continue to bake Riverside County this week with some areas close to triple-digit temperatures and others in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be the coolest day in the county with temperatures ranging from 80 degrees in Temecula to 97 degrees in Coachella. Downtown Riverside will enjoy 85-degree weather before hitting the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, forecasters said.
Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Due to Emergency Track Repairs
Authorities Friday announced Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service south of Irvine will be suspended due to emergency track repairs. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Pacific Surfliner service after consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers and surveyors “revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area,” according to an agency statement.
Vehicle Crash Sparks Small Wildfire on Angeles Crest Highway
A female motorist was airlifted to a trauma center from a vehicle crash that triggered a small wildfire Saturday on Angeles Crest Highway, just north of La CaÃ±ada Flintridge. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:05 a.m. to the highway at Mile Marker 30.65, according to a Los...
Hackers Release Data Stolen in Cyberattack Against L.A. Schools
Authorities Sunday were examining data released by hackers who broke into the Los Angeles Unified School District’s computer system. The data, released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — was an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Blaze Erupts on Hillside in Badlands, East of Moreno Valley
A brush fire that erupted Saturday on a hillside near the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway between Moreno Valley and Beaumont blackened roughly six acres before crews began establishing tentative containment lines with assistance from Cal Fire aircraft. The non-injury blaze was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m....
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
Orange County Gas Prices Hit Record Highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 29th consecutive day, increasing 6.6 cents to $6.449 — just 1.3 cents short of the record high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has increased more than $1.20 over...
Stretch of 101 Freeway in Encino to Reopen Sunday
A stretch of the Ventura (101) Freeway has reopened ahead of schedule following an overnight closure in both directions to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino, Caltrans announced. The demolition was completed earlier than planned and the freeway reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans officials....
Relatives Sue Over Death of Worker in Fullerton Firm Explosion
Relatives of a worker killed during a 2021 explosion at a Fullerton engineering firm are suing multiple defendants over the 29-year-old Lynwood man’s death during testing of a fire-fighting system. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Wednesday include Jesus Siordia and Irene Fombona, the parents...
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
Metro to Close 3 Stations for Upgrade Work
Metro announced it will close three stations to perform upgrades this weekend. The C Line (Green) weekend signal systems upgrade work will require closure of the Norwalk, Lakewood Boulevard, and Long Beach Boulevard stations beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until the end of service, Sunday. Free bus shuttle service will...
LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Healthcare Workers to Come Before Voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
1 Killed In Tustin Freeway Crash Possibly Triggered By Wrong Way Vehicle
A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion road from the...
Pasadena Police Drug Seizure Includes `Rainbow Fentanyl’ Pills
A recent drug investigation in Pasadena resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, including a number of candy-colored tablets dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” authorities said Friday. The seizure on Saturday included 328,000 fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine, a “ghost gun,” and several packages of brightly...
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing. The PATH Metro Villas II campus, which opened Friday, consists of 90 units. The Chesterfield Apartments, which opened earlier this week, added 42 for formerly unhoused seniors. Both were built with funds from Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion housing bond passed by voters in 2016.
Flames Damage Commercial Building in Long Beach
It took about 20 minutes for Long Beach firefighters to put out a second-alarm fire in a commercial building Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Anaheim Street, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from...
Man Struck by Two Hit-and-Run Vehicles Dies at Hospital
A man who was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Coachella died at a hospital, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets, where they found a man about 50 years old lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Rivera.
LA City Council Seeks to Revive Illegal Dumping Reward Program
Seeking to revive the city’s dormant Illegal Dumping Reward Program, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to establish a tiered reward system for information regarding illegal dumping violations. Illegal dumping of trash and hazardous items in the city’s public areas increased 450% between 2016 and 2020, according to...
