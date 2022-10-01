ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: How to Avoid Ian Charity Scams

By Chase Bunker
 2 days ago
While there are charities raising money for Hurricane Ian relief, unfortunately, there are scammers out there, trying to take advantage of your generosity. Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says it’s really easy to find out the legitimacy of a charity.

If it isn’t a well-known organization, Clark recommends going to any of these three sites: give.org, charitywatch.org, and charitynavigator.org.

“You’re able to see if an organization, 1. is legit, and 2. do they spend your money wisely that you give,” says Clark.

Clark adds, “you take that extra step, you avoid having somebody taking your hard-earned money and running off with it, instead of giving to the help you intended for.”

You can find more money-saving tips on Clark’s website: Clark.com

FTC
Jacksonville, FL
