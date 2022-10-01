Read full article on original website
Bergen County Tournament girls soccer roundup for 6 first round games, Oct. 2
Caitlin Forshay and Alexandra Barry totaled two goals and one assist each in the first half of a 7-0 victory for Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Paramus Catholic in Washington Township. Immaculate Heart (7-2) scored five goals in the first half to gain control of...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
East Orange shows rugged side in all phases to top Montclair for 2nd straight win
East Orange’s on-field results after this season’s first three games couldn’t have been more different than the start of its historic 2021 campaign. Winless after three games this season; Triumphant last year, two of those in blowouts, en route to an undefeated season capped by the North 5 regional championship.
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
Yasir Wyatt runs wild as Plainfield downs North Bergen - Football recap
Yasir Wyatt ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as Plainfield rolled to a 42-0 victory over North Bergen at Hub Stine Field in Plainfield. Samir Cherry added 123 rushing yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run for Plainfield (1-4) Alameen Watkins ran for a TD and also...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Football: Ridge shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan
Despite Bridgewater-Raritan QB Joe Spirra going 8-for-13 for 84 yards, Ridge rolled to a 35-0 victory in Bridgewater. With the win, Ridge won its second in a row and improved to 3-2. It has also allowed just seven points in the last two weeks. Matt Maciolek led Bridgewater-Raritan (2-4) receiving...
Football: Northern Highlands takes down No. 6 Ramapo on the road (VIDEO)
Northern Highlands’ defense came up with a late key takeaway and its offense provided an early cushion as the Highlanders upset Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, 29-20, on Friday night in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo came into the game 4-0 while Northern Highlands is now 3-2 and...
Football: Caba’s fast start allows Paramus to cruise over Paterson Kennedy
Wasting no time in getting after Paterson Kennedy, a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Adrian Caba set the tone for Paramus en route to a 41-0 victory over the Knights at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Caba ran for an 11-yard score and caught another 39-yarder from quarterback Corey Petruzella...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Football: Terrell Mitchell’s two rushing TDs lead Somerville to win over Elizabeth
Terrell Mitchell rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns, one to break the tie and another to extend the lead, as Somerville defeated Elizabeth 27-7 in Elizabeth. Mitchell’s touchdowns came on runs of 11 and 8 yards, part of a 292-yard team rushing effort for Somerville (2-4). Somerville snapped a three-game skid.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
