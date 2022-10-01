ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Ridge shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan

Despite Bridgewater-Raritan QB Joe Spirra going 8-for-13 for 84 yards, Ridge rolled to a 35-0 victory in Bridgewater. With the win, Ridge won its second in a row and improved to 3-2. It has also allowed just seven points in the last two weeks. Matt Maciolek led Bridgewater-Raritan (2-4) receiving...
RARITAN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
