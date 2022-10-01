Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
No. 13 Camden rolls to its fourth consecutive win after stopping Haddon Heights
No. 13 Camden accounted for the game’s first three scores en route to a 29-8 victory over Haddon Heights Saturday in Haddon Heights. The Panthers improved to 4-1 following their fourth victory in a row. The Garnets had their three-game winning streak stopped and fell to 3-2. Jaylan Hornsby...
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Haddonfield football stays unbeaten, rallies for rivalry win over West Deptford
The records and comparative scores indicated Friday’s West Jersey Football League Constitution Division matchup between undefeated Haddonfield and West Deptford might be lopsided. But the appropriate cliche about throwing out the records applies to arguably South Jersey’s best football rivalry, which is why the Bulldawgs need a fourth-quarter Dominic...
Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami
Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
fox29.com
Remnants of Ian bring relentless rain, wind and flood streets at the Jersey shore
EGG HARBOR TWP. N.J. - The relentless rain and wind made for a messy day down at the shore. Some areas are still dealing with flooding, as others have improved, but it’s still miserable. Maureen Dunbar wasn’t getting very far Sunday. She gave FOX 29 reporter Kelly Rule and...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday
The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Driver charged in 2 deaths during Wildwood H2oi car rally to remain jailed
The driver charged with killing two people during a Sept. 24 pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood will remain jailed on a slew of charges related to the chaotic episode that jammed local streets with hundreds of cars and large crowds of pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.
Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion
An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
