Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami

Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.

Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say

A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday

The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ian’s Remnants Churn Up Ocean City Surf

Ocean City may not have seen the full effects of Hurricane Ian as it continued up the coast after battering Southern Florida and leaving victims in its wake. But visitors to the barrier island Saturday watched in amazement at some of the roughest-looking seas the area has seen in a while.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
