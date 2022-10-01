Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Haddonfield football stays unbeaten, rallies for rivalry win over West Deptford
The records and comparative scores indicated Friday’s West Jersey Football League Constitution Division matchup between undefeated Haddonfield and West Deptford might be lopsided. But the appropriate cliche about throwing out the records applies to arguably South Jersey’s best football rivalry, which is why the Bulldawgs need a fourth-quarter Dominic...
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami
Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.
Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
fox29.com
Remnants of Ian bring relentless rain, wind and flood streets at the Jersey shore
EGG HARBOR TWP. N.J. - The relentless rain and wind made for a messy day down at the shore. Some areas are still dealing with flooding, as others have improved, but it’s still miserable. Maureen Dunbar wasn’t getting very far Sunday. She gave FOX 29 reporter Kelly Rule and...
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off
Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion
An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday
The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
ocnjdaily.com
Ian’s Remnants Churn Up Ocean City Surf
Ocean City may not have seen the full effects of Hurricane Ian as it continued up the coast after battering Southern Florida and leaving victims in its wake. But visitors to the barrier island Saturday watched in amazement at some of the roughest-looking seas the area has seen in a while.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
The Jersey Shore begins to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ian
New Jersey has some coastal concerns as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make way north. News 12’s Lauren Due is in Thunderbolt 12.
