EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Fairfield Sun Times
Purchase of Seymour Creek parcel planned by Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office
BUTTE, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office is planning on purchasing the Seymore Creek parcel. The addition of around 3,600 acres of public land will expand public recreational access and help improve the biological, cultural and economic health of the Big Hole River Valley the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.
mtpr.org
House candidates talk abortion and ethics. Should Zinke be worried about Lamb?
The western district House candidates drew clear distinctions over abortion in this week's forum in Butte. Tranel hammed Zinke over ethics investigations. Could the Libertarian candidate John Lamb hurt Zinke at the polls?. Campaign Beat is Montana Public Radio's weekly political analysis program. It's hosted by Sally Mauk and features...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Fairfield Sun Times
Logan Health announces new independent location for spine and brain care in Helena
Logan Health will start offering comprehensive brain and spine care for adult patients at a new independent location in Helena. Staffed by neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, the clinic will provide initial and follow-up care and second opinion evaluations for patients in Helena and the surrounding areas.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues
The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in the Clinton area is continuing.
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
buttesports.com
JACK PRIGGE is AA State Champion
Cold wet weather and a nine-stroke deficit did not stop Jack Prigge. Jack had a day that will be talked about for years in winning the Boys AA individual title in an extra hole playoff against his good friend Tyler Avery from Glacier. Prigge came from third place after the...
406mtsports.com
No. 1 Helena Capital blanks Butte on rainy night at Vigilante
HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins trudged through the mud and muck and came out on the other side spotless in a 41-0 homecoming victory over the Butte Bulldogs. Underneath a persistent rain and on a field that slowly transformed into a slip-and-slide, the Bruins started fast, smothered the Bulldogs, and recorded their first shutout of the season to remain perfect (6-0 overall, 4-0 Western AA) on the season.
Last Chance Community Pow Wow kicks off 23 years of celebration
Early Friday morning, Helena elementary schools all gathered together to experience the 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow.
