Santa on hand as tickets go on sale for Winter Wonderland holiday lights event

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Even though we are still feeling fall temperatures, Santa is already in town.

Santa was on hand as tickets went on sale for Westchester's Winter Wonderland drive-thru holiday light extravaganza.

The event kicks off Nov. 25 and runs through New Year's Day.

Officials revealed a couple of sights you can expect to see at this year's event.

"We have a beautiful kaleidoscope alley, which includes gorgeous arrays of color, a brand-new North Pole and Santa display and our grand finale this year, a 30-foot star and we're naming that the Make-a-Wish star," says Elyssa Martinez, of the Westchester Parks Foundation.

Proceeds from the Winter Wonderland benefit the Westchester Parks Foundation.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

