Santa on hand as tickets go on sale for Winter Wonderland holiday lights event
Even though we are still feeling fall temperatures, Santa is already in town.
Santa was on hand as tickets went on sale for Westchester's Winter Wonderland drive-thru holiday light extravaganza.
The event kicks off Nov. 25 and runs through New Year's Day.
Officials revealed a couple of sights you can expect to see at this year's event.
"We have a beautiful kaleidoscope alley, which includes gorgeous arrays of color, a brand-new North Pole and Santa display and our grand finale this year, a 30-foot star and we're naming that the Make-a-Wish star," says Elyssa Martinez, of the Westchester Parks Foundation.
Proceeds from the Winter Wonderland benefit the Westchester Parks Foundation.
