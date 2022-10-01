Suffolk DA: Levittown man sexually abused 2 underage sisters

A Levittown man is accused of sexually abusing two young sisters.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Manuel Cedilla was found guilty of two violent felony counts of course of sexual conduct against a child.

Prosecutors say between spring 2022 and February 2012, Cedilla, who was known to the family, sexually abused the girls during the same time period on separate occasions.

The two victims were aged five and eight at the time of the abuse.