Scotty G
2d ago
Young men and women, please be cautious who you associate with. You may be a great person, but bad people will drag you down or worse.
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
WTVM
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grisly discovery early Saturday morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
WTVM
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
$100K seized in Auburn University student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along Downs […]
wtvy.com
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom. Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, September 30, and is being charged with the following:. 6 charges of sexual exploitation...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
WTVM
Man arrested in Americus on multiple warrants, added charges
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants in Sumter County, authorities say. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sept. 22, Ja’Keem Carter was arrested after a warrant execution at 118 East Lester Street in Americus. The search...
WTVM
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
WTVM
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
Fire crews responding to fire on Benning Drive near Victory Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Department is responding to a fire on Benning Road, off of Victory Drive. The fire broke out at a house located in the 1600 block of Benning Road Thursday evening. Division Chief John Shull said no injuries have been reported in the fire at this time. Shull […]
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of of Interstate 85 blocked
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — All I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 38 are blocked off due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 3:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in Macon County. ALEA troopers are on the scene, monitoring the situation. […]
Wicked River Cities Tour to teach dark histories of Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus and Phenix City are rich in history. Some of it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you are interested in learning the darker side of the area’s past, there’s a tour for you. The Wicked River Cities Tour will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4. It […]
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
AOL Corp
LaGrange High School student arrested on Troup High School campus with loaded gun
A LaGrange High School student was arrested on the campus of Troup High School Wednesday morning with a loaded gun, according to a school district press release. The student was stopped by a school resource officer who, upon questioning and searching the student, found the loaded gun in the student’s waistband, Troup County School System said in a release.
Comments / 5