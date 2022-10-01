ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

01-20-21-28-30, Bonus: 7

(one, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty; Bonus: seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

