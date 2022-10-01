ADOT tracks record year for deadly crashes with more than 1,000

By the time an average 30 minute newscast ends on ABC15, statistics suggest three people will have been hurt in a crash on Arizona roads.

ADOT’s statistics also say, on average, three people are killed in car crashes per day. When it comes to people being hurt in a drunk-driving crash, investigators have seen a nearly 25% increase since last year. ABC15 spent hours poring over new crash data from the state to bring you this Operation Safe Roads report.

Broken glass and twisted metal are often clues from a moment where lives were shattered.

"You know, your world just stops at that particular point in time,” said Linda DiPatri.

DiPatri, and her husband Mike, won't ever forget Friday, September 7, 2007.

Fifteen years ago, in a crash report, investigators detailed how a drunk driver hit the DiPatri's 24-year-old son Stephen, who was riding a motorcycle.

"My son came home in the mail. Stephen was about 6' tall and 200lbs, of for real bodybuilding. And, he came home in this little box,” said Mike DiPatri.

New data, from the Arizona Department of Transportation's 2021 crash report, reveals a record number of deadly crashes (1,063). The total is a 10% increase from 2020 (967).

ADOT's data shows that out of the 1,180 people killed in crashes last year, one in four of those people (284) was not wearing a seatbelt.

Of those fatal crashes, in Arizona last year, 20.23% involved drinking and driving.

"I think people just think they are okay. Oh, I am only a mile from home. I am only two miles from home. Oh, I am just going from Chandler to Gilbert. I'll be okay. I have done this before,” said Terri Bowen.

Bowen is a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"When we received our numbers, the numbers have increased exponentially and that was, honestly, quite a shock,” added Bowen.

Numbers from ADOT show a 6.58% increase in deaths from drunk-driving crashes last year.

As the DiPatris look at their son's picture and reflect on memories, while volunteering with MADD, they and Bowen want people who drink to think of a way to keep from driving.

"Decide to ride. If you don't show up in your vehicle, wherever you are partying or drinking, you can't go home in your vehicle,” added Bowen.

Bowen, as well as the DiPatris and personal injury attorney Marc Lamber , tell ABC15 2021's crash stats are unacceptable as human lives are taken.

What he does accept, which others might not, are cars driving without humans.

"It's so important to be a defensive driver and I think robot cars are inherently designed to be defensive drivers," said Lamber.

ADOT says more than 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior like speeding, impairment, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

"When you are doing that, your eyes are not on the road, mind is not on the road,” added Lamber. “That's a scary place to be.”

ADOT’s 2021 crash report also showed almost 70% of all crashes, last year, happened between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Click here to view the full report from ADOT.