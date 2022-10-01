OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.

