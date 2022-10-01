Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Fox11online.com
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac police remind community of resources after man commits suicide in police lobby
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac police are reminding the community of suicide resources after a Virginia man committed suicide in the department's after-hours lobby Friday night. The 31-year-old man called the police while in the lobby, saying that he was suicidal. While on the phone, he shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
Fox11online.com
Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond
APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
Fox11online.com
De Pere church collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin church is collecting supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere, is collecting donations Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Supplies needed are tarps, duct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
Fox11online.com
Most of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Most of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 transmission. The latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto and Menominee counties in the "medium" category. All other are a counties are "low." Statewide, the only counties...
Fox11online.com
Demolition begins on closed Holy Family College
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A shuttered school is soon to be no more in Manitowoc. Demolition has begun on the former Holy Family College -- previously named Silver Lake College. The school closed in the summer of 2020, citing enrollment and fundraising challenges. These difficulties were only furthered by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that year.
Fox11online.com
U.S. Biathlon Olympians christen Ariens Nordic Center shooting range near Brillion
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new training ground for future Olympians is taking shape near Brillion. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, also known as biathlon. With a synchronized hail of gunfire, from the U.S. Biathlon Team, the shooting range at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Kimberly places teacher on leave over allegations from previous district
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A Kimberly High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct with students while he worked at another school district. District officials say there is no evidence Kimberly students were involved in the alleged misconduct. FOX 11...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices continue to surge, nearing $4 a gallon in Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
Fox11online.com
3 arrested, 8 ejected at Lambeau Field Sunday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some fans at Lambeau Field on Sunday didn't end up with a happy trip home. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls during the game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. Eight fans were ejected for various violations. Three...
Fox11online.com
Tim Michels announces vision for the future of the Green Bay Correctional Institution
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- The future of the 124-year-old Allouez prison is unclear, but Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels knows what he wants to do with it if he wins in November. "We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now," Michels said. "Hope is on the way. A new era...
Fox11online.com
A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College helping meet industry demands
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College is making it more convenient for people to enter the nursing assistant program. Lakeshore Tech says there are a number of open jobs for certified nursing assistants around Manitowoc. To help fill the openings, the college started to offer...
Fox11online.com
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
Fox11online.com
Nominate a teacher for the 30th annual Golden Apple Awards
(WLUK) -- It's time once again to nominate your favorite teachers for the Golden Apple Awards. Teachers or teams of teachers working in participating public and private schools in the greater Green Bay area are eligible. The nomination form is available online. The deadline is Oct. 28. The Golden Apple...
Comments / 0