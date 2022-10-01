ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Farmers, legislative candidates react to farm labor overtime vote

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Farmers across the state officially have to pivot on labor plans after the Department of labor accepted the recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage board to lower the current threshold for overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours. The vote was a hot topic amongst...
AGRICULTURE
WRGB

Legal cannabis sales begin in Vermont

VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
VERMONT STATE
WRGB

Governor declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — October is officially Domestic Violence Awareness Month in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and announced the launch of 'Start the Conversation,' a multi-media campaign aimed at helping New Yorkers raise this critical issue with people in their lives and communities. In addition to the campaign, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also unveiled the winning license plate design created in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in honor of the agency's 30th anniversary.
POLITICS
WRGB

NYSDOL accepts recommendation for farmers overtime threshold

New York State (WRGB) — New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has accepted the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week by January 1, 2032. This allows 10 years to phase in the new...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WRGB

Limo Safety Task Force release report

New York State (WRGB) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Schoharie Limo crash that killed 20 people, the state's stretch limo passenger safety task force has released its report, which includes recommendations aimed at make sure no tragedy like this ever happens again. The 154 page report comes...
SCHOHARIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
WRGB

Hannaford recalls two brie products due to listeria concerns

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hannaford is recalling Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer. Taste of Inspirations products impacted by...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy