WRGB
Farmers, legislative candidates react to farm labor overtime vote
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Farmers across the state officially have to pivot on labor plans after the Department of labor accepted the recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage board to lower the current threshold for overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours. The vote was a hot topic amongst...
WRGB
Legal cannabis sales begin in Vermont
VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
WRGB
Governor declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — October is officially Domestic Violence Awareness Month in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and announced the launch of 'Start the Conversation,' a multi-media campaign aimed at helping New Yorkers raise this critical issue with people in their lives and communities. In addition to the campaign, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also unveiled the winning license plate design created in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in honor of the agency's 30th anniversary.
WRGB
NYSDOL accepts recommendation for farmers overtime threshold
New York State (WRGB) — New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has accepted the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week by January 1, 2032. This allows 10 years to phase in the new...
WRGB
Where's the audit? Overdue NYSDOL security audit results expected "in the coming weeks"
New York State (WRGB) — An audit of the controls and security at the New York State Department of Labor was supposed to be completed this month, but on the last day of September, there's still no report. Friday, the NYS Comptroller’s Office, which is running the audit, tells...
WRGB
Cannabis farmers begin harvesting NY's first crops for recreational adult-use
Glenville, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s first recreational marijuana growers are starting to harvest the first crops that will eventually be legally sold as drugs to adult consumers. In Schenectady County, marijuana cultivator Brian Conlon began harvesting his recreational cannabis crops on Friday. He’s one of the...
WRGB
Limo Safety Task Force release report
New York State (WRGB) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Schoharie Limo crash that killed 20 people, the state's stretch limo passenger safety task force has released its report, which includes recommendations aimed at make sure no tragedy like this ever happens again. The 154 page report comes...
WRGB
Lawyer files motion to dismiss in indictments from "gruesome" April 2022 murder
New Scotland, NY (WRGB) — A motion to dismiss, filed in a disturbing case on what's been described as one of the most gruesome killings in recent Capital Region history. Jacob Klein has already pleaded not guilty to the murder of Philip Rabadi, a 35-year-old physician found dead in his New Scotland home back in April.
WRGB
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
WRGB
Hannaford recalls two brie products due to listeria concerns
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hannaford is recalling Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer. Taste of Inspirations products impacted by...
