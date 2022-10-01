ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

05-07-16-26-31-35

(five, seven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

