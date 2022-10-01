ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-7-1-2-5

(three, seven, one, two, five)

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

Mississippi’s largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head of the state’s Department of Human Services, John Davis, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government. Davis has agreed to testify against others in the case. Other people who have pleaded guilty to state charges include a mother and son who ran a nonprofit and an education company. Here are the sports figures named in a civil lawsuit, which was filed on May 9, as well as the details from that suit, their responses if available and whether they’ve been charged. BRETT FAVRE
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
The Associated Press

Racism sidelines 2 California high school football teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Two recent racist incidents involving a mock slave auction and violence against Black people have sidelined two Sacramento-area high schools for the remainder of the varsity football season. The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Amador High School canceled the rest of its season because of a Snapchat group named “Kill the Blacks” and that River Valley High School in Yuba City forfeited its Friday game after a TikTok video created by players involving a mock slave auction surfaced. River Valley also forfeited the remainder of its season. With varsity players out after the video of them acting out a slave auction surfaced, the team doesn’t have enough players, KCRA-TV reported over the weekend. The incidents in September follow one in March where an El Dorado Hills’ Oak Ridge football player heckled a Black high school soccer player with ape sounds, according to The Bee.
YUBA CITY, CA
The Associated Press

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm’s onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday’s high tides would be. Coastal flooding was possible from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

High court passes on Indiana case involving death of boy, 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a northern Indiana boy who was playing outside. The high court announced Monday that it would not take up the case of Tyre Bradbury, who was 15 in April 2014 when 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was struck by a stray bullet and died. Bradbury is serving a 60-year sentence on a murder conviction for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed Swoveland. The South Bend boy was playing outside blocks away from a gang fight when he was fatally shot. The accused shooter, Robert Griffin, also was convicted of murder and received a 60-year sentence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Associated Press

Alabama sets execution date in '88 contract killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17, according to a Friday order from the Alabama Supreme Court. Smith was sentenced to death for the killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor’s wife. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Sennett on behalf of her husband, the Rev. Charles Sennett, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. Elizabeth Sennett was found dead on March 18, 1988 in the couple’s home in Colbert County. The coroner testified that she had been stabbed eight times in the chest and once on each side of the neck. The pastor killed himself a week later.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail

PHOENIX (AP) — All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that her office’s review of signatures turned in a week ago to refer the expansion to the ballot came up short of the nearly 119,000 that were needed. Hobbs is a Democrat running for governor who opposed the plan. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey championed the plan and signed it into law in July. He celebrated on Twitter, saying “Let’s Roll!” and “Parents Prevail.” Arizona now has the nation’s most expansive private school voucher law. It allows parents of the more than 1.2 million school-age children to get 90% of the state money that would normally go to their local public school and use it for private or other school costs. That amounts to about $7,000 for a non-disabled student.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature. The voter ID law approved by the General Assembly in December 2018, but it has never been enforced, as the requirement has been blocked by both federal or state courts over time. That remains the case for next month’s midterms. An attorney for the Republican legislative leaders said a majority of trial judges conducting a trial on the law last year got both facts and conclusions wrong when they struck down the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway’s center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Both the SUV’s driver and its sole passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck’s front seat passenger. The pickup’s driver and a back seat passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The crash victims’ names have not yet been released.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California’s driest on record, a streak unlikely to break this winter, state officials said Monday. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought. “This is our new climate reality, and we must adapt,” Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources, said in a statement. Her comments came ahead of expected remarks Monday by state water officials about what to expect in the months ahead. The water year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, so that the rainiest winter months are recorded together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota man sentenced to life for 1986 Iron Range killing

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. The break came in 2020 after investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo and it matched. Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty’s children.
CHISHOLM, MN
The Associated Press

Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state’s powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page state energy plan unveiled Monday morning before a crowd of elected officials and hard-hat-wearing workers at a power transformer manufacturing company in Lynchburg. The energy plan, an exercise required by state law, carries no force but offers insight on policy choices Youngkin’s administration may pursue during future legislative sessions or through other means, such as executive action. “The only way to confidently move towards a reliable, affordable and clean energy future is to go all in — all in — on innovation, and not abandon prematurely the reliable network that we currently have in place,” Youngkin said at the event. “I mean, think through this: innovation in nuclear, in carbon capture, in hydrogen, along with building on our leadership in offshore wind and solar. They all should be part of the solution.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Evers proposes increase into local funding for public safety

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, announced Monday that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years. Evers said the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years, could be used to pay for public safety priorities. His plan includes $10 million in funding for local governments to be spent specifically on police, fire and emergency services costs, with the money distributed based on population. Evers also announced that he was immediately providing nearly $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to the Wisconsin State Patrol and campus police departments to pay for overtime. Republican Tim Michels has made crime a central focus of his campaign against Evers, arguing that the Democrat has failed to keep communities safe. Michels has said during the campaign that public safety is a priority, and if elected he would increase funding for local governments to hire more police officers.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday, before coming to rest in the backyard. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had been asleep for just over an hour before the plane tore through the roof above their bed. “We couldn’t hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. “That’s when we looked out and noticed the entire back half our our house was gone.”
HERMANTOWN, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

