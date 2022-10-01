Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
DNEG Appoints Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer
Former Technicolor and R/GA Executive Joins VFX & Animation Leader in London. DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow has been hired as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow, who brings more than two decades of creative industry experience to the role, will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
rigzone.com
Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer
Equinor has appointed Torgrim Reitan as its Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president with effect from October 6, 2022. — Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has appointed Torgrim Reitan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and executive vice president with effect from October 6, 2022. Reitan succeeds...
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Usman Ahmed as President and Chief Executive Officer
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare company and certified diverse supplier, has announced that Usman Ahmed has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mariam S. Darsot, who has been acting as President and Chief Executive Officer since the founding of the company in 2003, will remain active as Chair of the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005875/en/ Usman Ahmed has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Protective Appoints Doyle Williams as Chief Marketing Officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced the appointment of Doyle Williams as Chief Marketing Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Under Williams’ leadership, the marketing organization now operates as an enterprise-wide function, aligning marketing for all the retail businesses with the company’s brand marketing team, ultimately providing more value for employees, partners and customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005580/en/ Doyle Williams, Chief Marketing Officer for Protective (Photo: Business Wire)
JOBS・
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Improved Strategy Pays Off, Accelerates Transition
TotalEnergies' Board of Directors has reviewed the company's outlook in the context of changing energy markets due to the energy transition. — TotalEnergies' Board of Directors has reviewed the company's outlook in the context of changing energy markets due to the energy transition. The Board of Directors noted the...
Woonsocket Call
XPENG Receives Third Consecutive MSCI ESG Rating of AA Achieves Industry-leading DJSI Scores
Dedication to EV technology innovation brings remarkable growth potential. XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced today that it received an MSCI ESG rating of AA for the year 2022. Obtained on September 27, 2022, it is the Company’s third consecutive annual AA rating by MSCI ESG Research, ranking top among carmakers worldwide for ESG performance.
Woonsocket Call
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Qurate Retail Recruits a Chief Operating Officer
Qurate Retail Group, adding to the string of changes to its senior management team this year, has named Scott Barnhart chief operating officer. The position is a new one at Qurate, the multiplatform retailer that operates the HSN, QVC, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road brands, and specializes in video commerce.
CNBC
Woonsocket Call
Allen Woo explains the benefits of stock selection for companies and candidates
In today's world of employment and personnel selection, values are becoming increasingly important as a system to select and achieve a better fit for the job, which can lead to a successful selection. Both the candidate and the company have in common certain fundamental aspects that will allow, among other advantages, a lower turnover and a greater adaptation and satisfaction in the position. Allen Woo, an expert in personnel management, discusses the benefits of optimized candidate selection in companies.
Woonsocket Call
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
SilverBow Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition Expanding Premier Liquids Weighted Position in DeWitt and Gonzales Counties
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire oil and gas assets in DeWitt and Gonzales counties (the “Acquisition” or “Transaction”) from an undisclosed seller for a cash purchase price of $87 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.
Vehlo Names Automotive Software Veteran Ronda Lewis CRO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Vehlo, a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced the appointment of automotive software veteran and longtime dealer advocate Ronda Lewis as Chief Revenue Officer. The more than 20-year industry veteran will now drive Vehlo’s sales and marketing organization and go-to-market strategy while ensuring operational excellence. With notable stints at Cox Automotive, Dealertrack, and automotiveMastermind, Lewis brings to the role extensive M&A and private equity experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005959/en/ Automotive software veteran Ronda Lewis is the new Chief Revenue Officer for Vehlo. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
ECOM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash is fair to ChannelAdvisor shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages ChannelAdvisor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact...
Palantir And This Leading Healthcare Distributor Bond Over Efficient Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., collaborated to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem bringing together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and providers into one cohesive, real-time system. Palantir and...
Woonsocket Call
Rio Tinto calls for resignation of Energy Resources of Australia Chairman
Rio Tinto has requested the resignation of Energy Resources of Australia’s (ERA) Chairman Peter Mansell to allow for board renewal and introduce new perspectives to address the material cost and schedule overruns on the critical Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory. Following announcement of the cost and...
Woonsocket Call
California Governor Vetoes Bill Regulating Cryptos
More than a decade after the introduction of Bitcoin, millions of Americans now hold some kind of digital token. Bitcoin, the largest crypto in the world, boasts more than 80 million users globally while Ethereum is poised to become just as big after the conclusion of the long-awaited ETH merge. In total, there are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies in the world.
Woonsocket Call
The XDC Network Secures $50M From LDA Capital to Drive Ecosystem Development
The founders of the XDC Network have leveraged a portion of their personal token allocations to secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the expansion and development of Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and to facilitate network adoption and real-world utility. LDA support will help fund new ventures and entities laser-focused on increasing network adoption among retail and institutional participants, jumpstarting on-chain activity and Total Value Locked (TVL), and supporting technological innovation.
