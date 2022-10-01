In today's world of employment and personnel selection, values are becoming increasingly important as a system to select and achieve a better fit for the job, which can lead to a successful selection. Both the candidate and the company have in common certain fundamental aspects that will allow, among other advantages, a lower turnover and a greater adaptation and satisfaction in the position. Allen Woo, an expert in personnel management, discusses the benefits of optimized candidate selection in companies.

