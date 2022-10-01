Read full article on original website
De Pere church collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin church is collecting supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere, is collecting donations Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Supplies needed are tarps, duct...
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
Sturgeon Bay hospital opens new drive-thru laboratory
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Sturgeon Bay hospital is looking to make it faster and easier for people to access some medical services. The Door County Medical Center will be opening a Laboratory Drive-Thru Saturday. DCMC says the drive-thru will be an off-shoot of its Sturgeon Bay Clinic Lab. Patients...
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
1,300 kids were expected to participate in this year's Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton School District held its 7th annual Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge at Highlands Elementary School. Kids were able to run through an obstacle course that is over a mile and a half long navigating various challenges. The kids described the course as, "a lot of...
A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College helping meet industry demands
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College is making it more convenient for people to enter the nursing assistant program. Lakeshore Tech says there are a number of open jobs for certified nursing assistants around Manitowoc. To help fill the openings, the college started to offer...
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Nominate a teacher for the 30th annual Golden Apple Awards
(WLUK) -- It's time once again to nominate your favorite teachers for the Golden Apple Awards. Teachers or teams of teachers working in participating public and private schools in the greater Green Bay area are eligible. The nomination form is available online. The deadline is Oct. 28. The Golden Apple...
Fond du Lac police remind community of resources after man commits suicide in police lobby
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac police are reminding the community of suicide resources after a Virginia man committed suicide in the department's after-hours lobby Friday night. The 31-year-old man called the police while in the lobby, saying that he was suicidal. While on the phone, he shot...
New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Tim Michels announces vision for the future of the Green Bay Correctional Institution
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- The future of the 124-year-old Allouez prison is unclear, but Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels knows what he wants to do with it if he wins in November. "We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now," Michels said. "Hope is on the way. A new era...
U.S. Biathlon Olympians christen Ariens Nordic Center shooting range near Brillion
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new training ground for future Olympians is taking shape near Brillion. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, also known as biathlon. With a synchronized hail of gunfire, from the U.S. Biathlon Team, the shooting range at the...
Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
Motorcyclist identified after fatal accident in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- Officials are releasing the name of the Sheboygan Falls man who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening. Todd Hitsman, 40, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Despite efforts to keep...
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
Brown County Executive making plans for 2023 budget
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Executive is outlining his wish list for the 2023 budget. Troy Streckenbach talked through it at the Neville Public Museum auditorium today. The tax rate would go down by forty cents. That marks the fourth lowest on record. A home worth $200,000 would...
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond
APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
