Manitowoc, WI

De Pere church collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin church is collecting supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere, is collecting donations Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Supplies needed are tarps, duct...
DE PERE, WI
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
NEENAH, WI
Sturgeon Bay hospital opens new drive-thru laboratory

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Sturgeon Bay hospital is looking to make it faster and easier for people to access some medical services. The Door County Medical Center will be opening a Laboratory Drive-Thru Saturday. DCMC says the drive-thru will be an off-shoot of its Sturgeon Bay Clinic Lab. Patients...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire

NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
NEENAH, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Wisconsin Education
Silver Lake, WI
Manitowoc, WI
WIS 76 closed due to crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
APPLETON, WI
Nominate a teacher for the 30th annual Golden Apple Awards

(WLUK) -- It's time once again to nominate your favorite teachers for the Golden Apple Awards. Teachers or teams of teachers working in participating public and private schools in the greater Green Bay area are eligible. The nomination form is available online. The deadline is Oct. 28. The Golden Apple...
GREEN BAY, WI
New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
ONEIDA, WI
Active call for service in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Motorcyclist identified after fatal accident in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- Officials are releasing the name of the Sheboygan Falls man who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening. Todd Hitsman, 40, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Despite efforts to keep...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Brown County Executive making plans for 2023 budget

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Executive is outlining his wish list for the 2023 budget. Troy Streckenbach talked through it at the Neville Public Museum auditorium today. The tax rate would go down by forty cents. That marks the fourth lowest on record. A home worth $200,000 would...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
NEENAH, WI
Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond

APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
APPLETON, WI
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
APPLETON, WI

