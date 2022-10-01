Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate

Read full article on original website
Krazy Karen
2d ago
I already know where they differ. One pays their bills on time, the other has to be sued to pay them.
Brian Reeves
2d ago
She still thinks traffic cones will help stop the shootings? WTF is wrong with her? We need her to go away. I bet she's stealing..again.
Becky Cox
2d ago
the council really must think we are stupid they're lack of acting up on homelessness and crime as well as the violence is far from helpful now the had what like three years but did nothing TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services
On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
KTVL
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
NE Portland ‘bus’ has 300 wheels and is getting bigger every week
While most school buses have six wheels, a Wednesday morning bus at Alameda Elementary School has more than 300, and that number is growing every week. That’s because it’s a bike bus. Students and family members are invited to meet at designated start points each week, then ride as a group to the Northeast Portland school.
Portland Marathon returns for 50th anniversary with thousands (photos)
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. About 7,000 runners took to Portland streets...
Federal Judge Robert E. Jones ends his courtroom career at age 95 after 59 years on the bench
The jury box was full. The desks for the prosecution and defense were occupied. The public gallery was packed. When the judge entered the 10th floor courtroom in downtown Portland, he didn’t sit at the bench. He didn’t don his usual black robe. Instead, U.S. District Judge Robert...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option
Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
‘We’re in a war’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
