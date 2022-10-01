ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Krazy Karen
2d ago

I already know where they differ. One pays their bills on time, the other has to be sued to pay them.

Brian Reeves
2d ago

She still thinks traffic cones will help stop the shootings? WTF is wrong with her? We need her to go away. I bet she's stealing..again.

Becky Cox
2d ago

the council really must think we are stupid they're lack of acting up on homelessness and crime as well as the violence is far from helpful now the had what like three years but did nothing TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services

On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland

Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?

As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option

Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
