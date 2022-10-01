Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE・
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis stops Pitbull Cruz in rematch says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch if the two fight again. Benavidez Sr has his doubts that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) will fight Pitbull Cruz again because he feels their contest last December had a conclusive outcome.
Gizmodo
Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
WWE・
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo rips Terence Crawford, says Lubin KOs him
By Chris Williams: Jermell Charlo took to social media to rip Terence Crawford, saying he’ll be knocked out by Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin when he moves up to 154. Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would be a really difficult fight for Crawford because he’s got punching power and toughness to make it a grueling affair. Crawford won’t be looking to fight a dangerous puncher like Lubin when he moves up to 154.
Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”
Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
BoxingNews24.com
“Fury is in the driver’s seat” says Dean Whyte
By Barry Holbrook: Dean Whyte says Tyson Fury can fight whoever he wants, be it Manuel Charr or whoever, for his next contest on December 3rd. Whyte feels that Joshua’s marketing machine doesn’t allow him to move quickly to put a fight together. Hence, his contract situation for the Fury fight has been moving at a glacially slow pace.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury’s plan-B options: Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz & Filip Hrgovic
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, says they’re looking at Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz, and Filip Hrgovic as alternative options for the December 3rd fight if the fight with Anthony Joshua isn’t made. John has serious doubts about the Fury vs. Joshua fight taking...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn “stalling” Fury – Joshua fight
By Charles Brun: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is “stalling” out the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight so that it doesn’t happen. Arum maintains that Hearn doesn’t want the Fury-Joshua fight, and that’s why he’s stalling it out. We don’t know if it’s Hearn that is the one that is behind the fight lagging.
