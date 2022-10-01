Read full article on original website
Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency
The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
Union elites attack E. Anchorage servant leader Stanley Wright
The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Campground closure looms
The city is preparing to move homeless residents from Centennial Campground to the Sullivan Arena on Saturday, according to a brief statement late Thursday afternoon from a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson. Original story:. On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Campground in Northeast Anchorage —...
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centennial Campground, which acted as a temporary homeless camp in Anchorage, closes its gates Saturday at 5 p.m. According to the Municipality of Anchorage, they will not be forcing campers who are already at the site to leave. However, no new campers will be allowed on the property.
School district still short on bus drivers, cohorts to continue
Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with murdering a Wasilla teen in January of 2019 was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison Friday morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn’t do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Shutting the public down: Anchorage Assembly eliminates public participation at start of meetings
The half hour that has been reserved for audience participation during the early part of the Anchorage Assembly meetings is no more. The Assembly majority has killed it with a stealth move. AO 2022-82 passed on Tuesday night, with a surprise amendment from Assemblyman Chris Constant, removing the “initial audience...
Man charged with killing girlfriend in East Anchorage outdoor death
Anchorage police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend by throwing a rock at her while they were drinking outdoors last week in East Anchorage. Twenty-six-year-old William Gonzalez III was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the woman’s death. Police have not named her, due to the case involving domestic violence.
