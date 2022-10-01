Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Fuel Cost Savings from Mobility-as-a-Service Use to Reach $10.8 billion by 2027; Driven by Rising Cost of Private Vehicles
A new study from Juniper Research found MaaS (Mobility‑as‑a‑Service) will generate fuel cost savings of $10.8 billion by 2027 globally; increasing from $2.8 billion in 2022 – a growth of 282%. The research anticipates these savings will be achieved by MaaS’ ability to reduce congestion by displacing private vehicle usage with public transport over MaaS platforms.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
Selling Your Old Handbags? Check Out These Quick Tips Before You Begin
If your home is overrun with handbags you swore you'd never part with but can't bear to look at anymore, it might be time to sell. Luckily, there's a lot of potential business out there -- especially...
This Car Air Freshener Makes Your Ride Smell Brand New—And Has Over 31,000 Amazon Ratings
It’s that time of year again—school carpool season. That means my car smells and looks something like a garbage dump covered in sweat, mud and snack wrappers. Instead of daily deep-cleaning, however, I reached for Chemical Guys New Car Smell Air Freshener. With over 31,000 Amazon ratings and an affordable price tag, I expected it to be good. I needed it to be good. Spoiler alert: it’s amazing—especially when you combine its power with one of the best car vacuums and a “carbage” can.
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Woonsocket Call
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Woonsocket Call
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
Woonsocket Call
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Third Quarter 2022
In the third quarter, we produced over 365,000 vehicles and delivered over 343,000 vehicles. Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.
Woonsocket Call
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
Woonsocket Call
Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand from Photovoltaics Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB)...
Woonsocket Call
Randall Castillo Ortega explains how to develop winning retail sales strategies
Fulfillment is the key to client retention. Without a thoughtful approach to client experience (CX), consumer loyalty processes can't be implemented and achieved. Consumer loyalty is the result of great experiences. It is important to measure the impact of your client experience strategy, not only to determine your ROI at a hierarchy level but also to understand which method is most effective in boosting CX. Randall Castillo Ortega is an expert in global trade and eCommerce, and discusses how to improve CX to achieve better results.
Woonsocket Call
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
Woonsocket Call
Allen Woo explains the benefits of stock selection for companies and candidates
In today's world of employment and personnel selection, values are becoming increasingly important as a system to select and achieve a better fit for the job, which can lead to a successful selection. Both the candidate and the company have in common certain fundamental aspects that will allow, among other advantages, a lower turnover and a greater adaptation and satisfaction in the position. Allen Woo, an expert in personnel management, discusses the benefits of optimized candidate selection in companies.
Woonsocket Call
Jason Simon explains why Costa Rican bank Banco Popular adopted Agile to drive value
In less than a year, 83% of banking and financial services executives will experience a disruptive change in their business from digital technologies. The vaccine for this problem is business agility (Agile methodology). An Agile company is one that is able to detect and respond to change quickly and confidently. According to Jason Simon, being an agile company has everything but contraindications: they produce 30% more profit and 37% faster. The finance expert explains how Banco Popular of Costa Rica has linked to Agile to increase its value.
Woonsocket Call
Ecommerceplatforms.Com - A One-Stop Resourceful Site Packed With Comprehensive Ecommerce Platforms Reviews And Comparisons
Ecommerceplatforms.com is dedicated to providing unbiased, first-hand, in-depth reviews, informative articles, and comparisons of different ecommerce platforms and tools to ensure that users can find the perfect fit for their online business needs. EcommercePlatforms.com is a leading source of ecommerce platform comparisons information. They provide unbiased ecommerce platform reviews of...
Woonsocket Call
Jorge Zuñiga Blanco discusses how competition in logistics affects trade
Competitivity is more than just reducing costs. Businesses can optimize their expenses to create more efficient logistics operations that are capable of contributing to international trade success. In today's hyperconnected world, where many of the factors that determine competitiveness are commoditized and become a standard, adding value is the only way to remain competitive. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco is a veteran businessman and expert on global trade, and explains how logistics competitivity impacts global trade.
Woonsocket Call
Global Wireless Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD...
Woonsocket Call
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
"We're delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world."
Woonsocket Call
The XDC Network Secures $50M From LDA Capital to Drive Ecosystem Development
The founders of the XDC Network have leveraged a portion of their personal token allocations to secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the expansion and development of Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and to facilitate network adoption and real-world utility. LDA support will help fund new ventures and entities laser-focused on increasing network adoption among retail and institutional participants, jumpstarting on-chain activity and Total Value Locked (TVL), and supporting technological innovation.
Woonsocket Call
ECOM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash is fair to ChannelAdvisor shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages ChannelAdvisor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact...
