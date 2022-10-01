ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout

NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bam Adebayo Seemingly Throws Shade At Marcus Smart While Explaining He Can Guard The 5 Positions: "Me, Draymond, And Probably Giannis, Three Guys Who Can Literally Guard 1-Through-5 And Be Effective."

Bam Adebayo has become a terrific defender in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. He's a very agile big that can put up against great offensive players and won't run away from the challenge. He's a special talent that can impact the game on both ends of the ball, but there's no doubt that his favorite task is on defense.
Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23

Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
