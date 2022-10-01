Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?
New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Dwight Howard’s latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Larry Bird Once Said That Scottie Pippen Was the ‘Second Best’ Player in the NBA, Thanks to Michael Jordan
Just how good was Scottie Pippen during his time with the Chicago Bulls? Larry Bird though pretty highly of the forward. The post Larry Bird Once Said That Scottie Pippen Was the ‘Second Best’ Player in the NBA, Thanks to Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA・
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Lakers’ outlook on signing Kyrie Irving in free agency after failed trade attempts
The idea of a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion was floated around all offseason. And according to The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers discussed potential Irving trades with the Brooklyn Nets prior to Kyrie opting into his Nets’ 2022-2023 contract. But the Lakers will be a rumored suitor for Kyrie Irving in free agency following this season.
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers’ concerns about trading picks for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves this offseason. After spending all offseason wondering whether they would trade Russell Westbrook, they are now back in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers would acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while sending Westbrook and two future draft...
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers Lakers nearly made right before training camp
Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers always seemed like it was about to end soon. The former MVP point guard has been involved in several trade rumors over the last few months. Despite all the talks about a potential trade, though, Westbrook was never moved, and he now figures to be in the immediate plans of L.A.
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo Seemingly Throws Shade At Marcus Smart While Explaining He Can Guard The 5 Positions: "Me, Draymond, And Probably Giannis, Three Guys Who Can Literally Guard 1-Through-5 And Be Effective."
Bam Adebayo has become a terrific defender in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. He's a very agile big that can put up against great offensive players and won't run away from the challenge. He's a special talent that can impact the game on both ends of the ball, but there's no doubt that his favorite task is on defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23
Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1