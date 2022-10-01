Read full article on original website
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
Vikings Lewis Cine (leg) set for surgery in London
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent a “successful preparatory procedure” ahead of Tuesday surgery in London to repair the
Jacobs, defense lead Raiders to 1st win, 32-23 over Broncos
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos. After opening their first season under coach Josh McDaniels by losing three straight one-score games, the Raiders managed to do enough on the ground and on defense to hold off Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for another score but it wasn’t enough for Denver.
Tom Brady gets Bucs offense going, defense struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady looked more like himself, carrying Tampa Bay’s offense with his arm. Only problem for the Buccaneers was the defense couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions and didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter in a 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. They also had a pair of short TD drives, starting from Tampa’s 21 after Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff, and from Tampa’s 20 after Brady was strip-sacked in the second quarter. The bright spot for the Buccaneers (2-2) was Brady and the offense finally got going after totaling three TDs in the first three games.
Broncos’ offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn’t enough to overcome numerous mistakes by Denver’s offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But Denver had a dreadful third quarter, running 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts. The Broncos were 3 for 11 on third down. Denver also wasted three opportunities with good field position.
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson’s return, top Jaguars 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21. The Eagles spoiled the return of former coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia. Pederson is the only coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. Pederson received a standing ovation when he walked out for pregame introductions. The Eagles are 4-0 and the lone undefeated team in the NFL. The Jaguars fell to 2-2.
Colts’ Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan fumbled twice in the Colts’ 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of 23 set by Kerry Collins in 2001 and matched by Daunte Culpepper in 2002. The 37-year-old Ryan also threw his fifth interception and was sacked three times. He’s as upset as anyone in the Colts locker room with the plight of 1-2-1 Indianapolis. With 13 games left, Ryan is three short of matching his worst season fumble total. He’s lost three of those fumbles, two shy of his career worst.
Campbell tries to shield defense after 48-45 loss to Seattle
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit struggled against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a wild 48-45 loss. Smith accounted for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs. Seattle never used its punter. The Seahawks scored on seven drives, missed a field goal on the eighth and took a knee to end the game on the ninth. They also scored on Tariq Woolen’s 40-yard interception return in the second half. Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is going to take a comprehensive look at what it is doing defensively.
Wentz-led Commanders lose 3rd in a row after winning start
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Washington Commanders have lost three in a row since winning their season opener with new quarterback Carson Wentz. The latest was a 25-10 setback in Dallas when they outgained the Cowboys but were hurt by 136 penalty yards. That included an intentional grounding penalty against Wentz, and two interceptions for the Washington defense that got wiped out by penalties. The loss in Dallas came a week after Wentz was sacked nine times by Philadelphia, the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 before he spent last season with Indianapolis.
Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as the Los Angeles Chargers built a big early lead and held on for a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 14-yard reception by Ekeler. Los Angeles snapped a two-game skid and evened its record at 2-2. The Texans are still winless under first-year coach Lovie Smith, falling to 0-3-1.
Alford’s late pickoff saves Falcons’ 23-20 win over Browns
ATLANTA (AP) — Dee Alford intercepted a pass by Jacoby Brissett with less than a minute remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 23-20. The Falcons spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching. Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead. The Browns moved past the 50 but on third and 23, Alford picked off Brissett’s pass intended for David Bell. The Falcons’ running attack was led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards.
Jones injures ankle in Giants’ 20-12 victory over Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It’s their best start since 2011 when they won the Super Bowl. Michael Badgley kicked four goals for the Bears filling in for Cairo Santos.
4th-down stop, last-second kick lift Bills past Ravens 23-20
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens decided to go for it on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. Lamar Jackson threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer with 4:09 remaining. It was a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion. Josh Allen calmly guided Buffalo into range for the final kick.
Pats’ Hoyer to face Packers secondary missing Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer’s first start since 2020 will come against a Green Bay Packers secondary that’s missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Packers included Alexander among their list of inactive players for Sunday afternoon’s game. Alexander injured his groin early in the Packers’ 14-12 victory at Tampa Bay. Hoyer is starting because Mac Jones injured his left ankle last week in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is missing a second straight game with a knee injury.
Rodgers, Crosby’s OT FG lead Packers past Pats, Zappe 27-24
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped New England 27-24 to spoil Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes.
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
It’s been a turbulent fortnight for the NFL and its concussion protocols, with the league coming under intense scrutiny over the issue of players’ health. The saga around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which ended in him being taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion in a scary looking incident, has raised a number of questions about the handling of head injuries.
