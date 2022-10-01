ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

This minimal bell-shaped lamp functions as three lighting designs in one

I truly believe the secret to uplifting a desk or any small space is a lamp. I know, sounds super simplistic, but the right kind of lamp can really do wonders to a tiny space. Whether it’s your work desk, your bedside table, or a little nook in your home – adding a lamp to it can elevate it by manifolds, and add a burst of character to it. Whether you’re an extravagant soul who loves a bit of jazz and glamour or the more simple kind who prefers minimalistic designs – selecting the right lamp according to your personal taste and preference can boost not only your living space but your mood too! I’m from the latter group, and I love a minimal yet brilliantly designed lamp. And, the Bell Lamp by Seiki Ishii seems to tick all the checkboxes for me.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Neon Signs#Design#Birthday Parties#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Fl
Woonsocket Call

Genre-Specific Spotify Playlist Submission & YouTube Subscriber Plans Expanded

Playlist Plugger, a popular resource for musicians, has expanded its services to include more options for getting new music on genre-specific Spotify and YouTube playlists. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — One of the most common difficulties for both experienced and aspiring musicians has always been getting...
MUSIC
Woonsocket Call

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 2, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Woonsocket Call

FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel

FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent

London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
JOBS
Woonsocket Call

Randall Castillo Ortega explains how to develop winning retail sales strategies

Fulfillment is the key to client retention. Without a thoughtful approach to client experience (CX), consumer loyalty processes can't be implemented and achieved. Consumer loyalty is the result of great experiences. It is important to measure the impact of your client experience strategy, not only to determine your ROI at a hierarchy level but also to understand which method is most effective in boosting CX. Randall Castillo Ortega is an expert in global trade and eCommerce, and discusses how to improve CX to achieve better results.
RETAIL
Woonsocket Call

Lakesemi Launches the Industry-First 1200V SiC Full Bridge and Rectifier Module

HEFEI, China - October 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Lakesemi announced that it has developed a new generation silicon carbide full bridge with rectifier module — LSCT30PV120B9G. This new module has a very low on-resistance. In addition, it also has the characteristics of low capacitance, high-speed switching, and high switching frequency, which is helpful to improve the rapid response of equipment and energy saving. Therefore, it has a wide range of applications, such as motor drives, switching mode power supply, and UPS.
CHINA
hypebeast.com

Moody Interiors Welcome You in to "Sage Bar"

Near the Chengdu International Financial Center, a new bar named Sage is transporting visitors into an “urban oasis”, where moody interiors meet details inspired by the mixologist’s herbal cocktails. Designed by Office AIO, Sage Bar is located on the corner of a mall, meaning that footfall is high. The concept stemmed from creating a quiet space within this bustling neighborhood and saw the practice employ various techniques in order to create a distinctly different surrounding to what is outside.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woonsocket Call

Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area

Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation’s leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
HEALTH SERVICES
Woonsocket Call

World Cup Inu enlists its native token on the Ethereum Chain.

United States, 1st Oct 2022, World Cup Inu develops the first token on ETH to support the World Cup achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. World Cup Inu officially launched on the Ethereum network on the 26th of September, 2022, achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. The currency received mass adoption quickly by football and meme enthusiasts, which was reflected in its adoption by 800 crypto investors in 48 hours, allowing it to depart from a market cap of $3,000 to $2,000,000. World Cup Inu is all prepared to outperform other cryptocurrencies as the countdown to WORLD CUP 2022 has begun, with only 52 days left until the major event.
SOCCER
Woonsocket Call

Juniper Research: Fuel Cost Savings from Mobility-as-a-Service Use to Reach $10.8 billion by 2027; Driven by Rising Cost of Private Vehicles

A new study from Juniper Research found MaaS (Mobility‑as‑a‑Service) will generate fuel cost savings of $10.8 billion by 2027 globally; increasing from $2.8 billion in 2022 – a growth of 282%. The research anticipates these savings will be achieved by MaaS’ ability to reduce congestion by displacing private vehicle usage with public transport over MaaS platforms.
TRAFFIC
Woonsocket Call

Jorge Zuñiga Blanco discusses how competition in logistics affects trade

Competitivity is more than just reducing costs. Businesses can optimize their expenses to create more efficient logistics operations that are capable of contributing to international trade success. In today's hyperconnected world, where many of the factors that determine competitiveness are commoditized and become a standard, adding value is the only way to remain competitive. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco is a veteran businessman and expert on global trade, and explains how logistics competitivity impacts global trade.
INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors

This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Jason Simon explains why Costa Rican bank Banco Popular adopted Agile to drive value

In less than a year, 83% of banking and financial services executives will experience a disruptive change in their business from digital technologies. The vaccine for this problem is business agility (Agile methodology). An Agile company is one that is able to detect and respond to change quickly and confidently. According to Jason Simon, being an agile company has everything but contraindications: they produce 30% more profit and 37% faster. The finance expert explains how Banco Popular of Costa Rica has linked to Agile to increase its value.
BUSINESS

