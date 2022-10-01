ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Woonsocket Call

Femeca Grant Takes Family Counseling and Life Coaching Experience To The Books

The inspirational author re-introduces the self-compassion journal with the paperback copy and digital release of the book ‘Her Story. Her book was released just in time for National Women in History Day! On October 3, 1904 – Mary McLeod Bethune opens her first school for African-American students in Daytona Beach, Florida. Esteemed African American inspirational writer, Femeca Grant releases Her Story' & ‘Your Story’ to inspire women to tell their own stories. The self-help books serve as a way to connect to your own story through journaling tactics. To celebrate women who overcome adversity, the digital release for ‘Her Story’ was released on August 20th, 2022, and ‘Your Story: Inspirational Self-Compassion Journal’ is available now on Amazon.
Vox

The sleep advice no one tells you

If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
verywellmind.com

Can You Manage Bipolar Disorder Without Medication?

If you're one of the estimated 4.4% of American adults who have bipolar disorder, you may be struggling with how to manage your condition. You may feel like you're on an emotional roller coaster, with highs and lows that are hard to control. And, you may be hesitant to take...
The Atlantic

Long COVID Has Forced a Reckoning for One of Medicine’s Most Neglected Diseases

Kira Stoops lives in Bozeman, Montana—a beautiful mountain town where it sometimes feels like everyone regularly goes on 50-mile runs. Stoops, however, can’t walk around her own block on most days. To stand for more than a few minutes, she needs a wheeled walker. She reacts so badly to most foods that her diet consists of just 12 ingredients. Her “brain fog” usually lifts for a mere two hours in the morning, during which she can sometimes work or, more rarely, see friends. Stoops has myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). “I’m considered a moderate patient on the mild side,” she told me.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
KevinMD.com

Back to reality when it comes to pain treatment

Back in the 1980s, I had a longtime patient, age about 30, that came to my office for severe back pain. She previously had some mild back pain and had no orthopedic evaluation. Otherwise, she was in good health without any other health issues. She could barely walk upright, so...
Woonsocket Call

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of A Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced an acquisition of a two-clinic physical therapy practice. USPH acquired 80% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with...
Harvard Health

Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps

During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
Woonsocket Call

Dr. Padmini Murthy selected as Top Global Health Advocate of the Year by IAOTP

Padmini Murthy M.D., M.P.H., M.S., FAMWA, FRSPH, Physician, Activist, Certified Health Education Specialist, Professor in Division of Health Policy and Management, in the Department of Public Health and Global Health Director, was recently selected as Top Global Health Advocate of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the healthcare industry.
Woonsocket Call

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 2, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Woonsocket Call

Happy Nation Launches The First Worldwide W3llbeing Games

Happy Nation is organizing the First Worldwide W3llbeing Games which is designed to help people become the best version of themselves by doing 3 simple, fun, and effective activities daily. Germany - October 3, 2022 — A lot has changed in only two years; COVID-19 has turned the world upside...
KevinMD.com

We need to get real about chronic pain solutions

For all the time and attention that’s placed on whether opioids should be prescribed or even removed from the market, we must put equal – if not greater – emphasis on enhancing access to non-opioid pain treatments. Not prescribing opioids doesn’t solve or eliminate the root issue and reason many people are on painkillers to begin with—chronic pain.
HEALTH

