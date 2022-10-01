Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
AOL Corp
West Elm's super-long and plush faux fur throw blankets feel like a warm hug — and they’re on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A faux fur throw blanket is the perfect...
These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA・
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
In Style
Amazon Shoppers Found the "Perfect Fall Sweater," and It's Up to 56% Off for a Limited Time
If you tend to wear neutral colors in the fall, a patterned cardigan is an easy way to spice up your outfits. All you have to do is throw it on with a simple tee and a pair of jeans or leggings, and you're ready to head out the door. Amazon shoppers are convinced this cute Zesica cardigan is the "perfect fall sweater," and it's on sale starting at $24.
4 Haircuts To Ask For To Look Younger, According To Experts
At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in with professional hair stylists, cosmetologists and beauty experts for four timeless suggestions to revamp your fall look, as well as inspiration to bring with you to your next salon visit. Read on for four classic haircuts, tips and insight from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off
“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort. So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
Comments / 0