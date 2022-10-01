Jason Robertson is a critical player for the Dallas Stars and he is still without a contract. He became a fan favorite over the last two seasons with his exceptional scoring prowess. The hockey season is under two weeks away and the Stars need him. His 41 goals last year ties the most in this franchise since 1994. His contract negotiation is still going but now other teams have interest in acquiring him. The salary cap is also a potential problem. Going into the season without him is trouble and the Stars need to get a deal done.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO