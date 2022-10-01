Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
Jake Oettinger: a Top 10 Goalie
There are many annual traditions in the summertime. Such as trips to the beach, cookouts, and NHL top ten rankings. For one of many top tens the league does, today we will be talking about Dallas Stars’ goalie Jake Oettinger cracking the top ten goaltending list. Number 9 in...
Stars Still Haven’t Signed Jason Robertson
Jason Robertson is a critical player for the Dallas Stars and he is still without a contract. He became a fan favorite over the last two seasons with his exceptional scoring prowess. The hockey season is under two weeks away and the Stars need him. His 41 goals last year ties the most in this franchise since 1994. His contract negotiation is still going but now other teams have interest in acquiring him. The salary cap is also a potential problem. Going into the season without him is trouble and the Stars need to get a deal done.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 10/2/22
The Minnesota Wild will bring their undefeated preseason resume to Milwaukee to participate in the “Home Away from Home” game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild’s preseason started with two straight wins against the Colorado Avalanche, one at home and one in Colorado. They followed it up with another road win against the Dallas Stars, where five different players had goals. Of those five only one of them (Marco Rossi) is back in the lineup for tonight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 observations: Hawks shut out by Wild in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Blackhawks were shut out by the Minnesota Wild 3-0 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday in their fourth preseason game. 1. This was a fun night. Atmosphere was terrific. Pregame festivities were a big hit. Other than the result for Chicago fans, I thought this preseason game was a massive success. Hope this becomes a consistent thing moving forward.
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 2, Flyers 1
3:26 - PHI 1, NYI 0 PPG - Tony DeAngelo opens the scoring on a five-on-three power play for the Flyers. Morgan Frost fed the defenseman from below the goal line, with Tyson Foerster picking up the secondary assist. 10:15 - NYI 1, PHI 1 PPG - The Islanders score...
Sabres' Luukkonen was dominant in win over the Penguins.
For the last two games, Jack Quinn has been Buffalo’s best forward. He’s tied with Dylan Cozens and Chase Priske for the team’s preseason scoring lead.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0