Two dead after crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County

Two people are dead following a crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County.

According to Nevada State Police at 12:30 a.m. a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on US95 before striking a red Nissan Versa traveling north.

The driver of the Nissan succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to St. Rose Sienna for her injuries and was later booked into Clark County Detention Center by NSP for suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death.