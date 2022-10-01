ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Two dead after crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0iHSQO6M00

Two people are dead following a crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County.

According to Nevada State Police at 12:30 a.m. a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on US95 before striking a red Nissan Versa traveling north.

The driver of the Nissan succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to St. Rose Sienna for her injuries and was later booked into Clark County Detention Center by NSP for suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

Driving under the influence references a Kamikaze. Kamikaze’s sacrifice their pitiful lives but on the road, they sacrifice someone else’s life. For that they should get life in prison.

Reply
2
Related
news3lv.com

Driver dies one month after three-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person died one month after a three-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported near South Lamb Boulevard and East Colorado Avenue on August 29, around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred as a 2002 Dodge made a left turn and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Accidents
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Nissan Versa#Traffic Accident#Nevada State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run

(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy