Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego weekly Reader
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival
Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility gets new mural
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals on Saturday morning unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South Bay animal shelter.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
News 8 KFMB
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails. Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
kusi.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration happening October 1 at the Chula Vista Center
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Center will highlight Hispanic Heritage month with a celebration filled with live music, Folklorico dancers, games, crafts and more. The event will be happening Saturday, October 1, but some of the Folklorico dancers showed us what to expect on Good Morning San Diego.
kusi.com
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts helps children born with deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery that changes lives. This year they will host their 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, which is one of their primary fundraisers, with the theme “The Wild West”. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
NBC Los Angeles
Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month
Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
Hantavirus case found in mouse in Guatay
A deer mouse in rural East County tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Friday.
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
Comments / 0