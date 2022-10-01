ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival

Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
DEL MAR, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!

Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Government
La Mesa, CA
Society
City
La Mesa, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Kusi#German#Craft
kusi.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration happening October 1 at the Chula Vista Center

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Center will highlight Hispanic Heritage month with a celebration filled with live music, Folklorico dancers, games, crafts and more. The event will be happening Saturday, October 1, but some of the Folklorico dancers showed us what to expect on Good Morning San Diego.
kusi.com

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts helps children born with deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery that changes lives. This year they will host their 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, which is one of their primary fundraisers, with the theme “The Wild West”. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Dinh Lee

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month

Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy