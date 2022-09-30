Read full article on original website
Celebrate Inaugural AppreciateAZ Day Today, Get Certified on ‘Leave No Trace’ Principles
AppreciateAZ Day is today. What does that mean for you?. The Arizona Office of Tourism is inviting all Arizonans to get “AppreciateAZ certified” in responsible tourism principles to celebrate the first-ever AppreciateAZ Day. Certification, which only takes about 10 minutes via an online course, equips Arizonans and visitors...
Science Prep Academy Wins $1M, Other Education Providers Split Additional $1M
Governor Doug Ducey joined Janine Yass, founder of The Yass Prize, to unveil the winners of the STOP for Arizona Education Awards, which rewards six Arizona education providers who best articulated how they would scale to meet the demands of a growing number of parents wishing to utilize the state’s pioneering Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The STOP Awards are an initiative of the Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless education (STOP), dedicated to supporting those who outperform for underserved students no matter what the challenges.
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona
“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
