NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents
BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
There Are No ‘Jewish-Free’ Zones on the UC-Berkeley Campus
The widespread media attention to recent events at Berkeley Law are stunningly misleading and inaccurate.An opinion column in the Jewish Journal, which is titled, “Berkeley Develops Jewish-Free Zones,” paints a grossly misleading picture of what happened at Berkeley Law.To state it plainly: There is no “Jewish-Free Zone” at Berkeley Law or on the UC-Berkeley campus. The Law School’s rules are clear that no speaker can be excluded for being Jewish or for holding particular views. I know of no instance where this has been violated.Allow me to explain the controversy that sparked this misguided furor.At the beginning of the school...
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing
Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
rwcpulse.com
Governor signs free college bill for San Mateo County community college students
A bill that will give thousands of students the opportunity to attend community college in San Mateo County at a free or reduced price was signed into law Friday. Senate Bill 893, which was introduced by State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, in January, will allow the San Mateo County Community College District to charge students a lower enrollment fee than that previously mandated by state law. The news comes a week after a crowd of more than 150 students, administrators and local officials gathered at Cañada College for a rally calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the bill.
KTVU FOX 2
Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco
Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
sfstandard.com
Journeys: A Day in the UC Berkeley Garden That’s Actually a Secret
There’s something magical about the Blake Garden—beyond the simple fact that it exists at all, hidden in plain sight along a residential suburban street. Maybe it’s that you can get lost in such a small amount of space. The paths and steps lead a visitor mysteriously from one verdant zone to another; before you know it, you’ve turned a corner from flowering succulents into a redwood dell. I know I’m in the East Bay, but I might as well be in Middle Earth.
East Palo Alto residents say 'brown' tap water is taking toll on their health, finances
An East Palo Alto resident shared video of brown water filling her sink and bath tub. "Whenever I shower, my eyes burn, I have a lot of hair loss," Escobar said, "Now I don't cook with the water, we buy water bottles to drink and use for cooking."
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
Oakland school shooting investigation leads to questions over text messages
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the tense aftermath of an Oakland school shooting, questions have arisen over whether victims were discouraged from cooperating with investigators. Six people, including two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter, and a school staff member, were shot by two gunmen who stormed into Rudsdale Newcomer High School and […]
indybay.org
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
daystech.org
Pinole Valley High School threat: School investigates Instagram posts
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Pinole Valley High School is investigating a menace from a publish circulating on social media, the Pinole Police Department introduced Friday in a Facebook publish. The faculty is looking the publish circulating on Instagram a “vague threat.”. KRON On is streaming information stay now.
Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID testing early in pandemic
(BCN) — Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required […]
