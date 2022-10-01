ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga

Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
The Associated Press

Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton scored twice for the first time this season and came from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road, only the second in this calendar year.
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their...
SkySports

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Jamal Musiala stars as hosts end winless run

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group...
SB Nation

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Conor Gallagher saves the day

1. CONOR GALLAGHER (8.0, sub) He came, he saw, he conquered. The prince that was promised. He returned the home crowd’s standing ovations (yes, two of them), with a cold dagger through their collective heart, and that’s some House of the Dragon Proper Chels-level plot-twistery. Love it. Gallagher’s...
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies

Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes,...
BBC

Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

There are four pots, with pot one consisting of the holders and the three domestic champions of the associations ranked highest (France, Germany and England). As the holders (Lyon) are the French champions, Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea as top seeds. Women's Champions League draw. The draw for the...
