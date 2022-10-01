ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

LATEST: VDOT prioritizing inspection of 10,000 guardrails after safety complaints in Bristol

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skzpx_0iHSPEJJ00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) now says it’s enhancing training for inspectors and prioritizing inspection of as many as 10,000 guardrails statewide after complaints from a safety advocate and questions from News Channel 11.

On Thursday, VDOT confirmed it had replaced 18 guardrail end terminals on Interstate 81 between Bristol and Marion, Virginia.

Safety complaints lead VDOT to replace rusted guardrail terminals on I-81 near Bristol, Marion

The replacements came after an East Tennessee highway safety advocate spotted terminals with significant rust and metal loss. Steve Eimers said he documented about 20 terminals with visible damage and sent the list to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A guardrail end terminal on Interstate 81 near Bristol, VA has significant rust and missing metal.

“These are not crashworthy, and we don’t know how these would perform in a crash,” he told News Channel 11. Eimers worried the guardrail end terminals, which are meant to absorb a head-on crash and peel the guardrail away from a crashing car, were potentially unsafe because of age and damage.

After his complaints and questions from News Channel, VDOT replaced a total of 18 terminals along I-81 between Bristol and Marion “out of an abundance of caution,” a VDOT spokesman said.

Eimers applauded VDOT for taking action. To him, it’s another victory for the traveling public in his new role as a highway traffic safety advocate – a role that began after the death of his daughter Hannah in 2017.

Her car hit a guardrail on an interstate near Knoxville and the rail impaled her car. Eimers sued the manufacturer and said he’s only allowed to say that the lawsuit has now reached a “satisfactory conclusion.”

Now he travels the country advocating for highway traffic safety improvements.

Mom of overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’

“[It doesn’t] ever make the loss of Hannah worth it, but I see good things come out of it. In all things, it works together for good.”

Eimers suspects the rusty guardrails replaced by VDOT in the Bristol district may be two decades old, and he speculates the rust may have been caused by extensive exposure to weather as well as road salt and brine.

News Channel 11 asked VDOT how old the terminals are. So far, the agency says that’s still being determined.

“We have retained 18 recently replaced terminals in the Bristol district and are working to identify the lot numbers,” said Marshall Herman, VDOT spokesman. Herman said the manufacturer can use the lot numbers to determine age if they are still visible on the product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LTzk_0iHSPEJJ00
VDOT released this image of a replaced guardrail terminal on Interstate 81 South near Marion. (Photo: VDOT)

Eimers says that information should be known immediately, and the terminals should previously have been identified for replacement by VDOT through its maintenance program.

“We don’t know what we have, and we don’t know where it is,” he said, referring to VDOT and state departments of transportation across the United States. “We don’t know the condition [of highway safety equipment]. VDOT is in the top 10 percent of the nation trying. And we’re not doing what we need to be doing in Virginia.”

Eimers says VDOT needs to see the Bristol-area guardrail replacements as a wake-up call. “VDOT needs to inspect every inch of state DOT roadways,” he said. “Ultimately, they need to inspect every terminal in the state.”

So far, VDOT has not said that will happen.

Johnson City man found guilty of negligent homicide in infant daughter’s death

“VDOT has programs to replace damaged guardrails as well as a risk-based program to replace a certain number of older terminals each year,” Herman said. “The agency also is assessing information on factors that may accelerate deterioration of terminals in certain locations of the commonwealth and will determine if additional attention needs to be focused on terminals in those areas. We will look for opportunities through our routine maintenance activities to identify any additional locations for replacements as appropriate.”

But on Thursday, VDOT seemed to go a step further saying that, in addition to ongoing inspection and replacement programs, VDOT would enhance training for inspectors and prioritize inspections for terminals like the ones just replaced near Bristol and Marion.

VDOT estimates there are approximately 150,000 existing guardrail terminals on the Commonwealth’s state maintained highway system. The agency is actively investigating ways for continuous improvement of its inspection processes for guardrails, which will include enhanced training for inspectors.

VDOT will prioritize terminals of similar shape to those that have been identified, (approximately 10,000), for inspection.

VDOT will continue to work the agency’s existing guardrail management programs, which include a risk-based approach in determining guardrail terminal replacements. The agency will incorporate the findings from our enhanced guardrail inspections into these programs.

Marshall Herman, VDOT

Eimers said that’s encouraging news. “We need to know what we have on the roads, and we need to know when we put it in, what the condition is, whether its obsolete, whether it’s damaged,” he said. “We need to be monitoring performance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Traffic Alert: Parts of Knob Creek Road to close for construction

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers in the Knob Creek Road area of Johnson City can expect delays starting Monday, October 3. According to a release, the Med-Tech Parkway entrance from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October 3 to 7 for roadwork. No vehicles, including emergency traffic, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Motorists should expect delays crossing Boone Lake on 11E

Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

City crews to close Med-Tech Parkway for road work

The entrance to Med-Tech Parkway from Knob Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3-7 while crews complete roadwork in the area. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Motorists on Knob Creek Road will be detoured to Corporate Drive for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, VA
Government
City
Marion, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wcyb.com

Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot#Highway Safety#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#News Channel 11
cardinalnews.org

Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive

People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Washington County Schools adding air purifiers to buses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools students and staff will see a new piece of tech on many of their buses after fall break and will hopefully see fewer sick days once they’re switched on. Greentech, a local company that produces air purifiers and other environmental technology,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport: 17,000 water meters replaced so far

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport says it is continuing to make progress on replacing water meters across the city. In an update posted Thursday, the city said that 17,000 of the 39,000 meters in the system have been replaced so far. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed, allowing the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters

WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run

A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy