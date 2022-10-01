Dunleavy creates new office of energy innovation

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today signed Administrative Order No. 340, creating the Office of Energy Innovation to address the evolving energy needs of Alaska.

The order is issued amid recent destabilizing global events that have illustrated the importance of energy independence and with recognition of the positive economic impacts that come from domestic energy production.

The Office of Energy Innovation, operating within the Office of the Governor, will develop policies to support the centralization of the state’s efforts to provide safe, sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy resources for all Alaskans.

The Office of Energy Innovation is formed with the purpose of developing policies that enable Alaska to capitalize on its vast energy potential to lower cost of energy and enhance the stability of energy delivered to Alaskans; to collaborate with public and private institutions to develop pragmatic, market-driven solutions; to assist all communities in accessing innovative technology and necessary funding to secure low cost reliable energy; and support efforts that enhance Alaska’s role in a national clean energy future through the development of a strong and responsible critical minerals mining program and the investment in emerging energy technologies.

“Alaska is an energy giant in all its forms. We’ll continue to be an oil and gas giant, but we are all in for every form of energy – wind, solar, hydro, tidal, geothermal, micronuclear, and hydrogen. The Office of Energy Innovation will coordinate this pursuit of sustainable, dependable, and affordable energy,” Dunleavy said. “From AEA’s electric vehicle charging station plan to the U.S. Air Force this week releasing a RFP for the Eielson Air Force Base micro-reactor pilot program, Alaska has seen a number of exciting developments recently. This is an exciting time for energy and the Office of Energy Innovation will make sure we don’t miss a single opportunity to support Alaska’s energy independence.”

Dunleavy announced the Office of Energy Innovation at Alaska Energy Authority in Anchorage, alongside Department of Natural Resources Acting Commissioner Akis Gialopsos, AEA Executive Director Curtis Thayer, President & CEO John Burns of Golden Valley Electric Association, CEO Tony Izzo of Matanuska Electric Association, Associate Vice Chancellor Gwen Holdmann of University of Alaska, and President Frank Richards of Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

“Alaskans need energy supplies that are stable and secure,” Commissioner Gialopsos said. “A coordinated effort under Governor Dunleavy’s Office is a tremendous step forward that focuses agencies’ efforts on Alaska becoming a leader in both carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and building the critical minerals of this state and nation.”

“As the State’s energy office, we are committed to ensuring that all Alaskans have access to safe, reliable, affordable energy,” Thayer said. “This Administrative Order builds on and reaffirms the work that the State of Alaska has already undertaken with our partners here today, and will contribute to economic growth and job creation, as we accelerate our transition to a clean energy economy.”

“Alaska has tremendous capacity to produce clean and affordable hydrogen in the form of ammonia to meet the growing demand from Alaskans and world markets. The Alaska LNG project can deliver North Slope natural gas to re-start existing and jump start future ammonia production in Nikiski,” said Richards of AGDC. “Governor Dunleavy’s new Office of Energy Innovation will foster vital collaboration between numerous Alaska stakeholders to craft a versatile and innovative energy future for Alaska and the nations around the world who look to us for energy abundance and security.”

The order takes effect immediately and will utilize existing personnel and resources within the Office of the Governor.