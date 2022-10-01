Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route. Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.

YORK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO