KSNB Local4
Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
Kearney Hub
Sidewalk repairs to interfere with traffic in east Kearney
KEARNEY — Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, lane closures will occur to allow sidewalk repairs along Avenue N in east Kearney. According to a news release from the city of Kearney, the outer northbound lane from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to 39th Street and the eastbound outer lane at the intersection of 39th Street and N Avenue will be closed to traffic while sidewalk repairs are made.
KSNB Local4
Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Man Sentenced For Meth
39 year old Michael West, of Grand Island was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. West was sentenced to 112 months’ imprisonment. On July 26th of last year, West was driving a vehicle in Grand Island when a police officer attempted to stop him....
York News-Times
What About Bob -- Surviving Junk Jaunt
Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route. Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man facing federal charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in serious injury
A Kearney man faces federal fentanyl distribution charges after this allegedly caused serious bodily injury to an individual. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. District Court with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The indictment in the case says Hudson “knowingly and intentionally distributed...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
foxnebraska.com
UNK rolls past Fort Hays State
KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers (4-1) snap a...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings College drops a pair of home games
HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings College Broncos improve to 5-1
HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College Athletics:. The Hastings College football team started fast and then let its defense finish off the 28-9 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Even though John Zamora was intercepted on his first pass of the...
