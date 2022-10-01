ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School. Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses. JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a...
wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com

1 dead, JSO investigating shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
First Coast News

Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
News4Jax.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
First Coast News

CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is...
First Coast News

First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
First Coast News

First Coast News

