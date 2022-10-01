Read full article on original website
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Jacksonville boy who fled Hurricane Ian dies after falling from 19th floor of condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday. In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy when their 11-year-old son fell to his death from a balcony.
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, JSO investigating shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
For me, this is the most beautiful car I’ve seen in Jax. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
News4Jax.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
News4Jax.com
Cleaning up after a storm? Here are some tips from a doctor at Mayo Clinic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the water recedes and people continue assessing the damage to their homes in the aftermath of Ian, they may try to move it themselves. But you always want to do it safely so as to avoid serious injuries. News4JAX spoke with an emergency room physician...
First Coast News
CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is...
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Red Cross seeks volunteers, help beyond Hurricane Ian response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall, Mark Greenberg was making his own moves to mobilize a response as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. "It's much different than anything I ever experienced," Greenberg said. He's a recent transplant from Pennsylvania and this is his first...
