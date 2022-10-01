ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Admission

Was Sunday afternoon the final matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick?. The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime on Sunday afternoon, winning on a game-winning field goal. Following the game, Belichick and Rodgers had a lengthy postgame conversation on the field. In his postgame press conference, Rodgers had a...
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots

Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
