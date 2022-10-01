Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Reportedly Made “Crude” Remarks About Celtics Subordinate
The news comes from an independent law firm tasked with investigating the Celtics coach. Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"
The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
ESPN
Sources: Investigation found Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka used crude language in dialogue with female subordinate prior to start of improper relationship
The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into the severity of his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
CBS Sports
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
Ime Udoka reportedly used crude language prior to beginning ‘improper relationship’ with woman
Udoka's conduct reportedly gives him a "difficult pathway" to return to the Celtics. Some more details have trickled out on why Ime Udoka received a full-year suspension from the Celtics. Udoka used crude language with a female subordinate before beginning an “improper relationship” with the woman, an independent law firm’s...
Yardbarker
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract
Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
Red Sox will play starters during final series; ‘We expect 30,000 people and they deserve the best’
TORONTO — The Red Sox have been out of postseason contention since last Sunday but they plan to put out competitive lineups for their final series this week. Boston will conclude its 2022 season by hosting the Rays for three games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “We expect 30,000 people...
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers' favorite to win an NBA title
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Marcus Smart ‘loves’ Celtics signing Blake Griffin: ‘It’ll be a great pickup’
BOSTON — Training camp is only four practices old and the Celtics haven’t even played a preseason game yet, but they’ve already been dinged up significantly when it comes to their front court. Robert Williams III is out for 8-to-12 weeks after surgery, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL and is likely out for the season, and Luke Kornet is nursing an ankle sprain.
Former Central WR Joe Griffin ‘going to be a special player’ at Boston College, coach Jeff Hafley says
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Joe Griffin Jr. is having a good start to this freshman season at Boston College. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Tommy Pham, Red Sox have interesting decision to make on $12 million mutual option
TORONTO — The Red Sox have several imminent decisions to make once the World Series ends and free agency begins. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to pending free agents Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox and Tommy Pham...
Red Sox’s Michael Wacha: Boston ‘would be a cool place to pitch again next year but time will tell’
TORONTO — Michael Wacha put together a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts. Opponents batted .233 against him. But he didn’t want to reflect on his season as a whole after a disappointing finish to it Sunday. The...
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Boston suspended the head coach last week over a reported inappropriate workplace relationship.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."
The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
Red Sox swept in Toronto, lose season series 16-3 to Blue Jays
TORONTO — Michael Wacha had a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox. But his final start didn’t go so well. The righty lasted just 4 innings, allowing five runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four. He gave up two homers to Teoscar Hernández and another homer to Whit Merrifield.
