Sanpete County, UT

ABC4

Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
