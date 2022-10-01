ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi, NV

Related
2news.com

Small Businesses Join Together to Clean up Midtown Reno

Local small businesses held a Midtown cleanup on Sunday October 2, 2022. Volunteers gathered to help clean the streets of Midtown Reno. Everyone met at the Z Bar on South Virginia Street to get supplies and gear, as well as plan how the work will get done. They accomplished two...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.

The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for October 2 to 9, 2022

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Overland Street between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Break Up Multiple Sideshows in Reno and Sparks

------------------ Reno and Sparks Police responded to multiple sideshow incidents and street takeovers around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2022. The initial incident involved several hundred cars and thousands of participants gathered in the Walmart parking lot, at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. This was happening while the store was open and shoppers were making their way in and out of the store.
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area

A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
RENO, NV

