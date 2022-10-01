Read full article on original website
2news.com
Small Businesses Join Together to Clean up Midtown Reno
Local small businesses held a Midtown cleanup on Sunday October 2, 2022. Volunteers gathered to help clean the streets of Midtown Reno. Everyone met at the Z Bar on South Virginia Street to get supplies and gear, as well as plan how the work will get done. They accomplished two...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
2news.com
Crews knock down structure fire on Green River Drive, cause under investigation
Reno Fire crews responded to a two-story house fire on Green River off of McCarran Blvd. late Friday afternoon. The fire started just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say all occupants are accounted for. Officials on scene say the fire has been knocked down. There's no immediate word on what caused...
2news.com
Coffee N’ Comics Opens New Location In Sparks
The owners say that the community is the main reason they were able to open a second location. Customers are encouraged to show up to Saturday's grand opening in their best cosplay.
2news.com
Nevada Backroads: Metal Art Collection in Midtown Reno
Horses, cows, goats and dinosaurs have gathered on the sidewalks of Midtown. Jack Sutton has the story of Sam Sprague's metal art in Nevada Backroads.
2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for October 2 to 9, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Overland Street between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
2news.com
Police Break Up Multiple Sideshows in Reno and Sparks
------------------ Reno and Sparks Police responded to multiple sideshow incidents and street takeovers around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2022. The initial incident involved several hundred cars and thousands of participants gathered in the Walmart parking lot, at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. This was happening while the store was open and shoppers were making their way in and out of the store.
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
KOLO TV Reno
House fire in northwest Reno knocked down
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
