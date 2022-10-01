Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Tree knocked down in front of Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — One tree with several branches has been knocked down in front of the Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street. Meeting Street is closed while crews work on removing debris from the road.
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County on Saturday. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon. Reports say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle […]
Midway firefighters rescue residents and pets from Pawleys Island home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Several residents and pets were rescued from a home in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached the area. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police. Police […]
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
live5news.com
Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
counton2.com
Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier
Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier. GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding …. Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in …. Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston …. Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as …. Patriots Point closed due to power outage following...
counton2.com
Flooding from Ian in Georgetown
GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding …. Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in …. Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston …. Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as …. Patriots Point closed due to power outage following …. Hurricane Ian Update from Folly Beach (Midday...
wpde.com
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
Ian causes flash flooding, tears roofs, brings down trees in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian slammed into the South Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. on Friday. The storm’s second landfall happened just South of Georgetown. In Charleston, Ian caused flash flooding, tore off roofs, and brought down trees. The wind was wild. When Hurricane Ian blew into Charleston, the Spanish moss the city is […]
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
counton2.com
GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding in pond
GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding …. Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in …. Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston …. Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as …. Patriots Point closed due to power outage following …. Hurricane Ian Update from Folly Beach (Midday...
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Motorcycle driver dead after crash involving 4 vehicles in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash involving motorcycles near Cross on Saturday. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on SC-6 near Rodeo Lane- about one mile south of Cross, officials said. A 2008 Honda motorcycle and...
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
live5news.com
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
