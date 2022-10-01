ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

WBTW News13

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
Crime & Safety
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Flooding from Ian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding in pond

GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

