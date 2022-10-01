Righetti seniors with at least a 4.0 GPA celebrated, informed of grant and scholarship options

Read full article on original website
Sooner the better: Families can start applying for free college funding starting Oct. 1
Experts suggest that if someone in your family plans to attend college next year, you might want to fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing season started on Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year, and because many colleges award financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s crucial to start now.
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Millions of Americans have student loan debt, but the college or university you attend can have a big impact on just how much debt you'll have.
Scholarship offers free ride to GWU
One student will have the chance at a full scholarship if they are selected for Gardner-Webb University’s most prestigious award, the Tucker Heart, Soul, Mind and Strength Scholarship. Before they can receive an invitation to apply, students must be nominated by a non-family mentor, such as a minister, teacher,...
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
Law and business careers: why early professional development is built on a foundation of wellbeing
Landing a graduate job takes more than just a qualification, which is why The University of Law provides its students with a wide range of support and mentoring to ensure they have the best possible chance of success
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
CCE hosts Unify America Challenge College Bowl
The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is hosting the Unify America Challenge College Bowl (UACCB) to invite students to participate in collaborative political discussions. Students attending the virtual event were encouraged to participate and have guided conversations with other students of different backgrounds or experiences. The first three events were on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, where students participated at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. Six more sessions will be held on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. The video conversation led participants through a survey in which they were matched with a stranger for their discussions. Students in attendance participated in conversations regarding mental health, climate change, policing, student debt and other topics. As a bonus for participating in the event, the CCE offered students an opportunity to enter to win a $25 gift card.
clearadmit.com
Admissions Tip: Letters of Support
While business schools require candidates to submit one or two recommendations as part of the regular admissions process, we’re devoting this admissions tip to a lesser known relative of the formal recommendation: the letter of support. The letter of support is very different from a typical letter of recommendation, in ways that we will detail below. In fact, we’ll use this admissions tip to share the following information:
bestcolleges.com
SAT Participation Increases but Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Many colleges have dropped SAT and ACT admission requirements due to the pandemic, and participation in the SAT remains well below its pre-pandemic peak. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Roughly 1.7 million 2022 high school graduates took the SAT at least once, according to...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college
There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
