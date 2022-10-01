The Best Fashion Finds from Target’s Fall 2022 Designer Collections to Add to Your Cart

Target has once again hit the fashion bulls-eye . The mass retailer has enlisted a fresh lineup of Hollywood-loved talents for its fall 2022 designer collections, which launch Sunday, Oct. 9 in select stores and online at Target.com .

Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson have designed limited-edition apparel, jewelry and accessories for the Minneapolis-based company. Priced from $8 to $70 (with most items around $40 and under), the range spans over 100 pieces in sizes XXS to 4X.

The collections is available to shop via the retailer’s same-day pickup options, including contact-free Drive Up and in-store Order Pickup. To simplify the checkout process, Target shoppers can save their favorite styles to their wish list in order to easily add items to their carts when the collections arrive.

Long before his bold, jewel-toned designs graced First Lady Michelle Obama (and later, Vice President Kamala Harris ), Hudson was the winning designer on Bravo TV’s fashion competition series Styled to Rock . The South Carolina-born, Los Angeles-based designer launched his namesake ready-to-wear label in 2014 using his $100,000 prize, and his vibrant womenswear has been worn by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez and many other stars.

The Sergio Hudson for Target collection will feature dresses, coats (including a long purple overcoat similar to the one worn by Obama) and matching sets in “classic silhouettes with immaculate tailoring,” as well as statement belts and faux leather gloves.

Sergio Hudson for Target Collection

“Women are the most powerful on the creatures on the face of the earth,” Hudson explains. “I want them to feel empowered and I want them to feel confident to be able to go out into the world and live what they are.”

Previously at Missoni, Colombian designer Kika Vargas is known for her hand-drawn prints and frilly, tiered pieces that play with proportions. The Kika Vargas for Target capsule will include puff-sleeved dresses, floral printed tops and skirts, matching bags and accessories.

“I grew up on Target,” says Vargas. “The inspiration behind the collection was bringing in the joy and the color and the warmth from my Columbian heritage.”

Kika Vargas for Target collection

Last but not least, La Ligne will bring its Hollywood-loved striped essentials to the affordable retailer. Founded by former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling and fashion industry veteran Molly Howard, the New York-based label’s La Ligne for Target line will comprise sweaters, pants, dresses and outerwear in striped and color-blocked styles.

“We all have those pieces of clothing in our closet that are our go-to pieces,” says Macaulay. “They give us confidence, they’re comfortable, they take us through any occasion or life event. Through this collaboration with Target, we really want to design those pieces for you.”

La Ligne for Target collection

La Ligne’s silk pajamas were worn by Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes earlier this year, and stars such as Nina Dobrev, Olivia Wilde, Awkwafina and Nicole Richie are among those who have sported the brand.

To make it easier to tap Add to Cart, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces from the Target fall 2022 designer collections, including items that we expect to sell out. See our top picks below, and shop the full range starting Oct. 9 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) at Target here .

Sergio Hudson x Target Wide Leather Belt

Sergio Hudson x Target Tailored Blazer

Sergio Hudson x Target Long Overcoat

Sergio Hudson x Target Bustier Midi Dress

Sergio Hudson x Target Long Leather Gloves

Sergio Hudson x Target Crossover Satin Bodysuit

La Ligne x Target Floral Button Front Blouse

La Ligne x Target Floral Wide Leg Trousers

La Ligne x Target Striped Crewneck Sweater

La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater

La Ligne x Target Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers

La Ligne x Target Women’s Striped V-Neck Bodysuit

La Ligne x Target Floral Smocked Bodice Midi Dress

Kika Vargas x Target Fit & Flare Mini Dress

Kika Vargas x Target Knit Sweater Tank

Kika Vargas x Target Scallop Edge Trench Coat

Kika Vargas x Target Coral Reef Scallop Edge Wrap Top

Kika Vargas x Target Wide Leg Scallop Edge Pocket Cropped Pants

Kika Vargas x Target Chunky Sunglass Chain

Kika Vargas x Target Slouchy Round Chain Handle Bag