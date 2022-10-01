ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Fashion Finds from Target’s Fall 2022 Designer Collections to Add to Your Cart

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Gl0D_0iHSNkif00

Target has once again hit the fashion bulls-eye . The mass retailer has enlisted a fresh lineup of Hollywood-loved talents for its fall 2022 designer collections, which launch Sunday, Oct. 9 in select stores and online at Target.com .

Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson have designed limited-edition apparel, jewelry and accessories for the Minneapolis-based company. Priced from $8 to $70 (with most items around $40 and under), the range spans over 100 pieces in sizes XXS to 4X.

The collections is available to shop via the retailer’s same-day pickup options, including contact-free Drive Up and in-store Order Pickup. To simplify the checkout process, Target shoppers can save their favorite styles to their wish list in order to easily add items to their carts when the collections arrive.

Long before his bold, jewel-toned designs graced First Lady Michelle Obama (and later, Vice President Kamala Harris ), Hudson was the winning designer on Bravo TV’s fashion competition series Styled to Rock . The South Carolina-born, Los Angeles-based designer launched his namesake ready-to-wear label in 2014 using his $100,000 prize, and his vibrant womenswear has been worn by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez and many other stars.

The Sergio Hudson for Target collection will feature dresses, coats (including a long purple overcoat similar to the one worn by Obama) and matching sets in “classic silhouettes with immaculate tailoring,” as well as statement belts and faux leather gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgklH_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson for Target Collection

“Women are the most powerful on the creatures on the face of the earth,” Hudson explains. “I want them to feel empowered and I want them to feel confident to be able to go out into the world and live what they are.”

Previously at Missoni, Colombian designer Kika Vargas is known for her hand-drawn prints and frilly, tiered pieces that play with proportions. The Kika Vargas for Target capsule will include puff-sleeved dresses, floral printed tops and skirts, matching bags and accessories.

“I grew up on Target,” says Vargas. “The inspiration behind the collection was bringing in the joy and the color and the warmth from my Columbian heritage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBnkc_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas for Target collection

Last but not least, La Ligne will bring its Hollywood-loved striped essentials to the affordable retailer. Founded by former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling and fashion industry veteran Molly Howard, the New York-based label’s La Ligne for Target line will comprise sweaters, pants, dresses and outerwear in striped and color-blocked styles.

“We all have those pieces of clothing in our closet that are our go-to pieces,” says Macaulay. “They give us confidence, they’re comfortable, they take us through any occasion or life event. Through this collaboration with Target, we really want to design those pieces for you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGBJl_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne for Target collection

La Ligne’s silk pajamas were worn by Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes earlier this year, and stars such as Nina Dobrev, Olivia Wilde, Awkwafina and Nicole Richie are among those who have sported the brand.

To make it easier to tap Add to Cart, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces from the Target fall 2022 designer collections, including items that we expect to sell out. See our top picks below, and shop the full range starting Oct. 9 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) at Target here .

Sergio Hudson x Target Wide Leather Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UPwE_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Wide Leather Belt $30 Buy now

Sergio Hudson x Target Tailored Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HsCs_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Tailored Blazer $55 Buy now

Sergio Hudson x Target Long Overcoat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1G79_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Long Overcoat $70 Buy now

Sergio Hudson x Target Bustier Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEfyW_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Bustier Midi Dress $45 Buy now

Sergio Hudson x Target Long Leather Gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qc4qZ_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Long Leather Gloves $35 Buy now

Sergio Hudson x Target Crossover Satin Bodysuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgqFQ_0iHSNkif00
Sergio Hudson x Target Crossover Satin Bodysuit $35 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Floral Button Front Blouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTkGI_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Floral Button Front Blouse $35 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Floral Wide Leg Trousers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XokM_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Floral Wide Leg Trousers $40 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Striped Crewneck Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdftI_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Striped Crewneck Sweater $35 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evLLt_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater $45 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuMrI_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers $40 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Women’s Striped V-Neck Bodysuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIPiz_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Women's Striped V-Neck Bodysuit $30 Buy now

La Ligne x Target Floral Smocked Bodice Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NBBY_0iHSNkif00
La Ligne x Target Floral Smocked Bodice Midi Dress $45 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Fit & Flare Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwyBS_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Fit & Flare Mini Dress $45 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Knit Sweater Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdQVF_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Knit Sweater Tank $30 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Scallop Edge Trench Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQdvb_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Scallop Edge Trench Coat $60 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Coral Reef Scallop Edge Wrap Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gK0CU_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Coral Reef Scallop Edge Wrap Top $40 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Wide Leg Scallop Edge Pocket Cropped Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfqJr_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Wide Leg Scallop Edge Pocket Cropped Pants $40 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Chunky Sunglass Chain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YczfS_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Chunky Sunglass Chain $15 Buy now

Kika Vargas x Target Slouchy Round Chain Handle Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrfWz_0iHSNkif00
Kika Vargas x Target Slouchy Round Chain Handle Bag $35 Buy now

Comments / 0

