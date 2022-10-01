ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMOV

New rules for liver donations leave patients in the Midwest left waiting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Gray is retired and enjoys camping and playing the banjo. There are countless other things he’d like to do—but he can’t. He’s exhausted much of the time and must rely on others to drive him where he wants to go. Gary suffers from a rare liver condition, takes 15 medications a day and struggles with side effects. He’s sick and needs a liver transplant, but he’s not yet sick enough. Gary says unlikely to get a liver from a deceased donor before he’s too sick to survive the transplant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire blocks off downtown KCK early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Louisburg Police seeking driver who damaged fuel pump

LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in tracking down the driver who damaged a fuel pump at the Phillips 66 at 304 S. Metcalf Road on Thursday morning. The police department posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 29, stating...
LOUISBURG, KS
inkansascity.com

Truman General Comes to Grandview

When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
GRANDVIEW, MO

