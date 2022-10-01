ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be

Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Skills
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’

A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy