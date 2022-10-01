Read full article on original website
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave
A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.
Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be
Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
The return-to-office compromise between workers and bosses created a nightmare for middle managers
Some things just don’t go together. Think toothpaste and orange juice, rum and milk, or Elon Musk and silence. New to the list of oil-and-water duos: middle managers and hybrid work. Some middle managers are experiencing growing pains while implementing the middle ground of working from home and at...
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills
What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
I bought a BMW convertible & binged on fast food in a day-long spree after $31K was put in my bank account by mistake
A TEENAGER spent $31,000 that was mistakenly deposited into his account on a BMW convertible and fast food during his shocking spending spree. The 18-year-old, who withdrew $20,000 in cash and made $5,000 worth of purchases with his debit card, was slapped with 10 years probation as a result of his illegal spending rampage.
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’
A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
